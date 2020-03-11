St. John’s College and AACC extend spring break citing coronavirus concerns

St. John’s College and Anne Arundel Community College are extending their spring breaks, keeping students away from campus to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Students at St. John’s College in Annapolis are on break this week. They won’t be back on campus for an additional two weeks, returning for class March 30, college spokesman Michael O’Connor wrote in an email statement.
Anne Arundel Community College, with campuses in Arnold, Glen Burnie and Hanover, goes on spring break Monday. It will be extended an additional week, with students also coming back March 30.
With the confirmation of a case in Anne Arundel County Wednesday, there are now 10 cases in Maryland.
Alternative instruction will be provided for St. John’s students to “limit disruptions to the academic schedule,” O’Connor said. The return date could be changed.
“There are no indications, anyone, on either St. John’s campus has contracted COVID-19. College leadership continues to closely monitor the situation, and we understand that these policies will create challenges for our students, families, faculty, and staff,” O’Connor said.
“Our foremost concern is for the health and safety of the College community.”
Anne Arundel Community College announced Wednesday that a “majority of courses" will be offered remotely through distance learning technology, college President Dawn Lindsay said.
“Currently, there are no confirmed cases associated with AACC, however, we are at a stage where we all can play a role in protecting the health and safety of our community,” Lindsay said in a statement.
For faculty and staff, the community college will resume work on March 23, as previously planned, but will review and prepare courses to be provided remotely. The college will host a workshop to prepare faculty.
All of this is in a “college-wide effort” said Executive Director of Strategic Communications Dan Baum. As part of the emergency management team, Baum and others are looking at how the college can implement social distancing and other best practices for the college community.
During the week in which faculty prepare for online — students will be informed about courses that will move online, Baum said.
A 21-year-old Edgewater student said that his teachers have already begun to prepare for coursework online.
Hunter Davis said one class, in particular, requires in-person demonstration for a final but his professor will try to get that portion of the exam done in advance of the online transition.
Davis said though he understands the need for remote learning, he is concerned about the challenges, specifically when it comes to his math course.
“I need one on one sort of instruction because it is a lot easier for me to ask questions in person and see them explain it through,” Davis said.
“Online format does not work well for my learning style so if they do switch to online it may be another big issue,” he said.
At this point, the college will look at necessary accommodations but is still finalizing those resources, Baum said.
“All of this planning and preparation is intended to address everything we can to prepare our students,” he said.
In addition to class changes, the community college events with more than 50 attendees that have been scheduled until April 30 have been canceled — including the annual College Fair. The cancellation of events does not apply to athletic events and the decision will be reviewed again on April 15.
Outside events scheduled at St. John’s College are not canceled but could change depending on possible health updates, said O’Connor.
The colleges join other universities in the state that will not resume in-person classes but instead rely on online instruction. Townson University, Morgan State University, Loyola University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University canceled classes earlier this week, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will not have class today or Friday.
The Naval Academy has not announced plans for classes after spring break but is on spring break until Sunday.
In addition to the case in Anne Arundel County, nine other cases in Prince George’s, Harford and Montgomery counties have tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. The novel strain has sickened 118,596 people across the world and killed 4,262. So far, there have been 959 cases of the virus confirmed in 30 states. Out of those cases, 28 people have died.