Anne Arundel to open registration for 48 more essential personnel childcare slots Wednesday at noon due to coronavirus pandemic

Anne Arundel County received approval from the state to open up six additional child care centers in existing senior centers around the county, and officials said registration for the 48 additional slots begins Wednesday at noon.
There will be eight spots for children of parents who’s jobs have been deemed essential at senior centers including Annapolis Senior Center; Arnold Senior Center; Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie; O’Malley Senior Center in Odenton; Pasadena Senior Citizen; and South County Senior Center in Edgewater.
Parents can register their children starting at noon on Wednesday by going to Anne Arundel County’s Department of Recreation and Parks website.
Good news for our essential personnel working during the COVID crisis. #AnneArundel @RecParks will open three Essential Personnel School Age child care sites, beginning next week. Those eligible are defined in @GovLarryHogan's 3/25 executive order on child care access. pic.twitter.com/2G34v7ntx6— AACoExec (@AACoExec) March 27, 2020
This the county’s second wave of openings — last week, Anne Arundel received approval from the state to open three temporary child care facilities in recreation centers across the county. Arundel Olympic Swim Center, North Arundel Aquatic Center and South County Recreation Center all opened early this week.