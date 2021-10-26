If COVID vaccine approved for kids 5-11, Anne Arundel schools ready to host clinics; vaccinations would decrease number of quarantined students

If the Food and Drug Administration expands emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID mRNA vaccine to include children 5-11, Anne Arundel County schools are ready to help vaccinate the 51,000 kids in that age group by hosting clinics at Anne Arundel elementary schools.
Similar to efforts this spring to vaccinate older students and teachers, the school system will work with the county health department to organize and execute vaccine clinics.
Thousands of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools have been forced to quarantine away from school in the last two months because they came in close contact with a COVID case and were unvaccinated. Vaccinated students don’t have to quarantine after a contact, which means the potential FDA authorization will allow thousands of students to stay in classrooms. On Tuesday there were 1,313 students quarantined away from class.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said they have been preparing for the authorization for months. If authorization happens, the system will quickly release a list of schools which will host clinics in the afternoons and on Saturdays.
Mosier said the clinics will be in elementary schools, to provide kids with a more comfortable and familiar environment. Not every elementary school will have a clinic.
The potential vaccination of thousands of students will lessen the work load of contact tracers, Mosier said.
Tuesday morning Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said there are about 51,000 children ages 5-11 in Anne Arundel County. He said the county will initially get 10,000 doses of the vaccination for children, which is formulated and dosed specifically for children.
Kalyanaraman said the county will also administer doses for those ages 5-11 at its regular clinics. He said a schedule and sign-ups can’t be posted until the vaccine is approved for emergency use.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday in a media conference said he thinks vaccinations for this age-group will be a “game-changer” in terms of the county’s case rate. Monday the number of cases per 100,000 people was more than 13 in the county. Pittman said when that figure drops below 7, vaccinated people will be able to go into public places again without wearing a face mask.
Latest Coronavirus
“The more people are vaccinated, the harder it is for it to spread, and the better we’ll do,” Kalyanaraman said.