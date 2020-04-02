Pumphrey woman charged with violating Gov. Hogan’s executive order to prevent coronavirus spread at BWI Airport

A Pumphrey woman was charged Wednesday with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order after police said she refused to leave a terminal of BWI Airport, which has been restricted under the emergency coronavirus measures to use by ticketed passengers and employees.
Shantria Renee Smith, 30, has been charged with one count each of failing to to comply with Hogan’s mandate and trespassing, online records show. She does not have an attorney listed in court records.
The charges against Smith represent the first known case in Anne Arundel County of a person being legally punished for failing to follow restrictions ordered by the Republican governor to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Anne Arundel County police have responded to 129 calls regarding citizens or businesses not following the governor’s orders since March 29, the first day they started tracking such calls. For 95 of the calls, officers found no violations, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, county police spokeswoman. On 34 of the calls, officers issued warnings. Officers have on three occasions noticed violations on their own.
Hogan has ordered the closure of nonessential businesses, forbidden gatherings of 10 or more people and mandated Marylanders stay home, allowing them to leave their residences only for essential matters, such as buying groceries or going to work. Citizens have complained to police about people ignoring the gamut of restrictions, Davis said.
But none of the county police calls have required charges, Davis said. “Everyone’s been listening to our orders.”
At Baltimore Washington International airport, Maryland Transportation Authority Police laid out in court records a different scene for their encounter with Smith, which led officers to detain her and and escort her away from the terminal. They did not place her under arrest. Smith is charged by way of a criminal summons.
Transportation Authority officers at the airport encountered Smith walking from the Light Rail to a ticketing counter, police wrote in charging documents. They said Smith was “talking to herself in an aggressive manner with random spurts of loud screaming.”
MDTA police said they’d encountered Smith before and described her as homeless. In January, the airport police charged her with disorderly conduct, failing to obey a law enforcement order and using the airport as a hotel or motel. She pleaded guilty to the first count and served 60 days in jail, according to court records. January wasn’t the first time she faced such charges before.
When officers explained to Smith that airport was closed to the public, but for ticketed passengers and employees, she told them she was going to use the restroom and leave, court records show. An officer walked with Smith to the bathroom, but when she came out, she headed not toward the Light Rail but farther into the terminal.
Transportation police wrote that they tried to stop Smith and explain again to her the order. She allegedly cursed at an officer and said “I’ll go where I need to go,” which prompted officers to detain her and escort her away, court records state.
The maximum punishment for violating Hogan’s order is a fine of up to $1,000 or a sentence of no more than one year in prison or both.
Smith is not the first person in Maryland to face charges for alleged violations of the governor’s mandates.
A Charles County man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies tried to disperse a crowd of approximately 60 gathered around a bonfire. The homeowner Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, refused to get people off his property and was taken into custody, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
At least two people have been charged in Carroll County after authorities said they violated Hogan’s order.
Maryland State Police said they caught Ryan M. Serra, 26, of Luthervillle, hosting a party with 10 teenagers at a Westminster hotel. Serra was charged on a summons, whereas 32-year-old Anthony M. J. Simon, of Westminster, was arrested when police said they caught him in the street with drugs during a dispute after Hogan issued the stay-at-home mandate.
Across Maryland, state troopers have responded to hundreds of calls for violations of the stay-at-home order.