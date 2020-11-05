Anne Arundel County health department shuts down Champs Pizza and Subs in Glen Burnie following mask violations

Anne Arundel County health officials closed a pizza and sandwich shop Tuesday, citing repeated mask violations at the Glen Burnie store.
Champs Pizza and Subs shop, located off East Furnace Branch Road, closed on Election Day after health inspectors followed up for the second time on a complaint alleging workers in the restaurant wore their masks improperly.
A statewide mask order for all businesses has been in effect since July, requiring employees and patrons to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when working or visiting an indoor location.
The health department inspected Champs twice, once on Oct. 30 and once on Nov. 2, in response to a customer complaint. Both times, the inspectors found the “manager and several employees were improperly wearing face coverings that fully covered the nose and mouth,” according to a health department press release. The county also cited the restaurant in September for mask and social distancing violations that were later resolved.
On Nov. 3, the county health department shut the restaurant down for failing to fix the issues.
Sonny Rawal, who owns the restaurant, said the violations were warranted, as masks slipped below the noses of employees working in the kitchen.
“The simple thing was the nose exposure,” Rawal said. “Sometimes cooks are busy, and it’s a mask, it’s going to fall eventually.”
The restaurant operates a bar and carry-out as well as traditional dine-in, and the staff has focused thus far on keeping customers in compliance with the state mandate. They have had to kick patrons out for refusing to wear a mask or fighting with employees over the restrictions.
“The hardest thing is to control the public,” Rawal said. “They’ve kicked the windows in three times because they don’t want to sit down, and they don’t want to put a mask on. They take the frustration out on us because we’re just the pizza place.”
Champs employees are being retrained on the restrictions, Rawal said, and the business will provide more breaks to allow cooks to breathe a bit easier.
Champs will stay closed until the health department receives a plan detailing how the restaurant will comply with pandemic precautions. Once Champs sends the plan, the department will reinspect the business to ensure workers are following the plan.
Rawal said he met with department officials today and expects to reopen tomorrow.
Champs is one of four businesses the county health department closed for COVID-related violations since July. The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market in Annapolis, Mr. Wings & Pizza in Glen Burnie and a Wendy’s location off Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie shut down earlier this year but have since reopened.
The county has issued 136 violations since the pandemic began, most for mask and social distancing issues.