‘Stay home, but make it count’: Anne Arundel County agencies encourage participation in the census during global pandemic

As more and more families across the county are stuck at home due to coronavirus-related school and business closures, county officials urge them to take five minutes and fill out the census as it could mean millions in federal funding.
Since mid-March, about 40% of county residents have responded, according to census data. On Monday, the census reported a 41% self-response rate in Anne Arundel County, compared to a 38% self-response rate across the state. Anne Arundel leads the way among neighboring counties: Queen Anne’s reports a 38% self-response rate, and Prince George’s reports a 34.3% self-response rate.
Though the nationwide census deadline has been pushed back by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, county officials are saying it’s a better time than ever to make sure all residents are counted.
On Twitter, County Executive Steuart Pittman posted a picture of himself filling it out alongside his dog last Wednesday.
Since so many of us are at home practicing social distancing, be sure to check your mail for your invitation to participate in the #2020Census! I just filled mine out. pic.twitter.com/4wituB5h70— AACoExec (@AACoExec) March 25, 2020
Officials are trying to close the gap on the 20% of Anne Arundel residents that went uncounted in the 2010 census, said Jennifer Purcell, Pittman’s chief of staff.
Because the census dictates how federal funds are distributed across the nation, county officials believe that each person represents about $1,821.
According to the county census website, when 20% of the population went uncounted in 2010, that was a loss of about $43 million the county could have used for health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses through Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, Head Start and Highway Planning and Construction.
“We’re trying not to have it be on the back burner,” Purcell said. “Even now, it’s more important that people realize the census is important because of all the resources that are tied to it.”
On Census Day, which starts Wednesday, Purcell will get on the road early, stopping at several meal distribution sites across the county to distribute about 9,000 cards with information about the census to parts of the county that have historically been the hardest to count.
Purcell said the hardest areas of the county have typically been in Glen Burnie, West County, South County and some parts of Annapolis.
She will distribute the cards to Bates Middle School, Germantown Elementary School, Lothian Elementary School, Mills-Parole Elementary School, Van Bokkelen Elementary School, and to mobile food delivery sites at Pioneer City and Meade Village. While schools are closed, those sites are being used to feed children.
The information will be given out alongside the meals in the hopes that families will be encouraged to look for the census card in the mail and fill it out.
Purcell said she is working to digitize the county’s efforts to count hard-to-count areas since many of their in-person tactics like door-knocking are not feasible anymore due to social distancing guidelines. Hogan has ordered Marylanders to stay home unless traveling for essential reasons, and Pittman’s administration has agreed with the governor.
“Unfortunately we just can’t do the ‘boots on the ground’ anymore,” Purcell said.
Anne Arundel’s Economic Development Corporation is trying another method: a weekly contest.
Marketing and Outreach Manager Allison Akers said the organization is encouraging residents to, “Stay home, but make it count.”
Starting Wednesday, the organization is asking residents to submit photos of themselves as they fill out the census, either by posting them to Facebook with #AnneArundel #Census and @AAEDC or emailing them to info@aaedc.org.
Each Friday, there will be a drawing, and the winner will win a family dinner delivered from a local restaurant of their choice for up to $100.
Akers said this is a way to encourage participation in the census while also supporting local businesses.
The first drawing will take place April 10, and the contest will run through the month of April, Akers said.