Carrol’s Creek in Annapolis becomes latest restaurant to close temporarily as coronavirus regulations tighten

Carrol’s Creek Cafe, a mainstay of the Annapolis dining scene for almost 40 years, will close until April as coronavirus cases spread and restrictions on dining tighten.
The Eastport restaurant posted a message for customers saying that “every changing guidelines and restrictions” have hindered the business, but that public health advisories are also making clear that staying home is safest.
“All of the experts have also said to stay home and not go out. November through late March has always been financially difficult for our restaurant,” the owners said in an email to customers. “If we were to open up in January to March we would have twice the losses as we usually do and we could not survive to open again in Spring.”
Jeff Jacobs, the second-generation owner of the restaurant, could not be reached for comment.
The waterfront restaurant joins several other Annapolis restaurants in shutting down this week, citing new county restrictions that would have ended table service both indoor and outside in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus The order, issues last week by county executive Steuart Pittman, has been put on hold until Dec. 28 by a county Circuit Court judge.
A group of restaurant owners went to court Wednesday and won a temporary restraining order.
Anne Arundel County reported 211 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Thursday, according to Maryland health data. Maryland added 2,217 new coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths.
Some restaurants made the decision to shut down after Pittman’s order and stayed the court after the injunction was granted.
“We talked with our accountant, landlord, management and staff. If we were to survive and come back strong in the Spring there was no other choice but to stay closed until April when we could be outside again,” Carrol Creek’s letter reads. “This was a very difficult decision knowing that our staff, the backbone of our business, would be most affected by our closure.”
The company is planning a benefit for employees and pans to announce details soon