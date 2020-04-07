Caring Cupboard adds a new Little Free Pantry in Pasadena to help out during coronavirus pandemic

“We are in times only ever seen by our grandparents and great grandparents, Yocum said. "So many of our neighbors are without work, albeit hopefully just temporarily, that the need to help each other is greater than any period in our lifetimes. Today has demonstrated that regardless of any differences, our community is there for each other. The generosity has been overwhelming and people are doing what they can to help. We are blessed to have so many who care so passionately.”