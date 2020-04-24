Anne Arundel County receives $101M from federal government for coronavirus response

Anne Arundel County received $101 million from the federal government late Thursday — its payout from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday.
The money can only be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened at least 1,373 residents, killed nearly 60, and left thousands suddenly jobless. It cannot be used to balance the county budget, which is down at least $63 million in revenue since the virus touched down in Maryland.
Pittman said on Twitter Friday morning that the $101,071,866.30 came directly from the U.S. Treasury. It will be distributed to county departments using a structure the Anne Arundel County Council just formalized with an emergency ordinance, and will be used “for the purchase of PPE, for food assistance, and to patch the holes left in state and federal aid to our residents and businesses,” Pittman said.
According to the U.S. Treasury, CARES Act funds can only be used to cover expenses incurred between March 1 and December 30 of this year related to coronavirus response. The county will be required by law to return any sum leftover at the end of the year.
Money is being distributed to all U.S. states and all eligible units of local government, according to the treasury, and the amount each jurisdiction receives is based on the most recent population reports from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Because Maryland’s most recently reported population is 6,045,680 — nearly 2% of the total US population — the state should receive about $2.3 billion, according to the treasury.
In addition to Anne Arundel’s allotment of CARES Act funding, four other Maryland jurisdictions should receive funds including Baltimore City and Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. The state is also allowed to transfer funds to local governments as long as they are only used to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Anne Arundel’s sum has initially landed in a newly added section to the Chief Administrative Office’s section of the county budget, “COVID Response Grants, Contributions & Other."
Officials said Friday they are still working to establish how the funds will be distributed to county departments.
A funding structure was passed Monday by the Anne Arundel County Council in an emergency bill preparing for this payment. Still, the county departments won’t receive money equally, and won’t receive it all at once, said Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer.
“It is likely that there will be an initial allotment and then subsequent allotments as needed,” Trumbauer wrote in an email to The Capital.
In addition to creating the funding structure for the CARES Act money, the council’s emergency bill reallocates otherwise unused county money for coronavirus response, including $11,750,000 from the Chief Administrative Office’s contingency funds and a previously unappropriated $27 million from the county’s General Fund.
Of this reallocated sum, the Department of Social Services would receive $75,000 for the Partnership of Children, Youth and Families’ response to the virus and the remaining $38,675,000 would go to the Department of Health.
County officials said purchases of about $10 million that have already been made will be subtracted from this $38,675,000 Department of Health fund, including personal protective equipment and providing housing for residents of congregate housing to ensure that proper social distancing measures can be taken in the facilities.
Any portion of this that is not spent on the coronavirus response would flow back into the General Fund, Trumbauer said.