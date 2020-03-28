Caregivers Corner: Coronavirus pandemic cancels annual Caregivers Conference

As I am sure you are all aware by now, the COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc on life as we have known it. Among the losses we have encountered are many caregiver events, to include the April support groups, the April 4 “Advance Planning” workshop, and for the first time in 28 years, the annual Caregivers Conference.
Although we are sad to cancel this much-anticipated event, the health and safety of our family and professional caregivers, sponsors and staff are of utmost importance.
The department, along with the county executive’s office, will continue to monitor this health crisis and will keep you posted regarding the events planned for May and June.
In the meantime, now that many of you have been inside for several weeks with your loved ones, you may be feeling a bit of cabin fever! Here are some hints to help you get through these difficult times.
- Get a breath of fresh air; take a walk or sit in the sun for just a bit (while keeping your distance from others). The vitamin D will do wonders for you and your loved one.
- Keep playing their favorite music (and yours, too). Sing, dance, or just hold hands.
- Social distancing does not mean social isolation. Stay in touch with friends and other family members – virtually - using Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, Snapchat, or any of the other social media outlooks available.
- Take time for yourself to read that latest mystery that’s been sitting on your nightstand. How about reading one of their favorite stories to your loved one? Even if they can’t follow the story line, they may find it enjoyable to sit with you while you are paying special attention to them. Picture books are also a great idea.
- And you can combine social media and reading by reading a story to your grandchildren via Skype, FaceTime, etc., while your loved one sits with you. What a great memory!
- Sing outside the shower. Be silly. It’s ok. Who’s going to see you?!
- Find something to laugh about every day. Watch some old Carol Burnett or I Love Lucy shows. Have your grandchildren tell you their latest knock-knock jokes. They’ll be happy to have a new audience!
- PBS advices that we go on a “news diet.” Watch the morning and evening news for updates but don’t let yourself get caught up in “breaking news” all day long.
- Look for hope in each day. Find that beautiful sunrise if you have to be up early. Look for the sunset and take a deep breath at the end of the day.
- Remember, just like the behaviors in someone with dementia, this, too, will pass. And we will be stronger individuals when this is over if we learn to embrace what we have and not lament what we don’t.