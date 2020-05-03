Fears of coronavirus may be keeping Anne Arundel residents from seeking urgent medical care

Afraid of contracting the coronavirus, Anne Arundel County residents are delaying going to the hospital for life-saving care — sometimes to deadly effects.
Anne Arundel and Annapolis fire departments over the past two months have responded to an increased number of 911 calls for cardiac arrest, and county medics have found people dead more often by the the time they arrive.
In April, the usually bustling emergency rooms of Baltimore Washington and Anne Arundel medical centers saw about half as many people as usual. Health experts aren’t sure why ER visits are down — a nationwide trend, they say — but believe people are afraid of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Saturday, the pandemic had killed 1,156 Marylanders and infected 24,473 more.
Normally, heart attack or stroke patients account for a sizable chunk of their caseload, hospital officials say, and such cases have decreased disproportionately. Emergency room doctors told The Capital this is especially concerning because symptoms of heart attacks and strokes must be addressed as early as possible to prevent permanent damage or death.
“That’s probably the biggest concern, is that the patients we used to see, we aren’t seeing anymore,” said Dr. Chirag Chaudhari, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at BWMC in Glen Burnie.
Chaudhari said the decline in patient volume at the emergency room began in March and dropped more in April. About 20 miles south at AAMC, Dr. Mitchell Schwartz said the hospital has seen similar trends.
“Relative to stroke and acute cardiac care, time is of the essence,” said Schwartz, president of AAMC parent corporation Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise. “We just don’t want patients not to receive care because they’re afraid.”
Maryland announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 5. Data from the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments show since the coronavirus emerged in the state, fewer people are calling 911 but those that do are waiting until they’re extremely sick or when it’s too late.
For March and the first three weeks of April, Anne Arundel County medics responded to 16% more calls where the patient was in cardiac arrest or dead on arrival compared to the same period last year. But that increase was driven by an April spike.
Over the first four weeks of March calls that involved cardiac arrest and patients dead on arrival increased by just two instances compared to the same four weeks in 2019, Anne Arundel County Fire Department data shows. Such calls jumped by 38% over the first three weeks of April.
There were 53 cardiac arrest calls and 35 dead on arrival calls over the three-week stretch in 2020 versus 35 and 29 the year before.
“Cardiac arrest is actually a case where somebody is not breathing, they don’t have a pulse. We’re doing CPR, we’re managing their airway, we’re giving them breaths, medication,” said Capt. Russ Davies, a county fire spokesman. “This is as critical as you can be."
The Annapolis Fire Department responded to more cardiac arrest patients in January and February compared to the same months a year before. Cardiac arrests peaked in March with 10 calls, compared to four in the same month of 2019. There were four cardiac arrest calls in April of this year and last. Annapolis medics have found patients dead on arrival less often in April and March compared to the same time last year.
Fire departments respond primarily to medical calls, and overall calls for service have dropped considerably for both agencies since the coronavirus emerged, about 20% less for the county. While fire and health officials appreciate that it is natural for people to be scared in the face of an unprecedented pandemic, they said it shouldn’t stop folks from seeking help when their bodies tell them they need it.
“We in the fire department and we at the hospital, we can’t fix people until they call for help," said Dr. Jonathan Wendell, the fire department’s medical director. He’s also an emergency room physician at BWMC. "It’s imperative that they call early so that we can fix that problem.”
Heart attacks and strokes are caused by blockages in arteries that stop the flow of oxygen through one’s blood. It’s imperative to break up the clogs as early as possible to prevent more brain tissue or heart muscle dying, Chaudhari said. “The earlier we are able to treat you from the onset of symptoms, the better your outcomes are going to be.”
Davies said the fire department hasn’t been able to connect cardiac or dead on arrival calls to potential or confirmed coronavirus cases, though they may explore that retroactively. It could be relevant because COVID-19 has been associated with heart problems, although medical experts aren’t quite sure why, according to Wendell.
Regardless, both hospitals in the county have instituted measures to keep patients safe, such as separating those suspected of having the coronavirus or with COVID-19 symptoms.
“We’re open 24/7," Chaudhari said. "Our doors are open to anyone that needs care for a variety of injuries, including stroke and cardiac symptoms.”
BWMC put together a page to help patients determine when to go to the hospital. Emergency room doctors said it’s important to call for help if you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms:
Concerning cardiac symptoms:
- Chest pain.
- Shortness of breath.
- Getting tired easily doing normal daily activities.
Possible signs of stroke:
- Weakness.
- Blurring of speech.
- Confusion.
- Trouble walking or balancing.