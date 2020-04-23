Desperate for government aid, Anne Arundel businesses sink or swim during coronavirus pandemic

AliceAnne Loftus woke up with $4 in her company’s bank account on Friday.
This was it. She set up an afternoon call to tell her staff at Bright Beginnings Children’s Learning Center in Crownsville and Glen Burnie that they were out of money.
But just before the meeting, she got a call that the company’s Paycheck Protection Program funding (PPP) was ready.
“I felt like I won the lottery. I’m not even going to lie,” Loftus said. “It was truly down to the minute.”
Bright Beginnings received enough money to cover eight weeks of payroll for all employees, 40% of whom Loftus said she had to furlough before the PPP came in.
“They’re all back to work with smiles on their faces,” Loftus said.
Loftus is one of the lucky few to see part of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by Congress. After 13 days, the $349 billion loan program designed to help small businesses keep paying employees ran out of money. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed an additional $310 billion of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Most of the unlucky are in the food and drink industry.
About 40% of U.S. restaurants are closed — including about 4,500 businesses in Maryland, with 150,000 workers laid off, according to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association. Only 9% of approved loans went to hotels and restaurants, according to the Small Business Association.
According to a survey of 31 businesses by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District, 80% of the businesses said they are applying for federal loan programs and 77% for state loan programs.
Storm Bros. Ice Cream Factory in downtown Annapolis is one of the latest to shut its doors until coronavirus precautions are over, following West Street businesses 49 West, Java N Jane and Chesapeake Brewing Company.
“The nail in the coffin was everybody wearing masks,” owner Sveinn Storm said. “I ended up in worse shape than had I just closed my doors earlier and had (my employees) go on unemployment."
Storm applied for a $10,000 PPP grant and said he never got a response.
“I didn’t have a prayer at it,” Storm said. “It’s kind of tough because if you’re the small guy you’re in total limbo.”
Business owners holding on without government aid are getting desperate.
“I desperately need the aid,” Bread and Butter Kitchen owner Monica Alvarado said. “I am literally living day to day. I have $1,000 in my bank account right now.”
To avoid laying off employees and keep making payroll, Alvarado said she’s avoided paying rent and utilities. She’s still waiting to hear from the government about the $36,000 grant she applied for.
“We’re inching closer to me being like ‘Welp that was fun,'” Alvarado said. "It just sucks. It really really sucks.”
Annapolis Harbor Boatyard is considered an essential business for boating repair, but company president John Norton said business has plummeted since recreational boating was banned under social distancing guidelines.
He cut his salary to keep paying employees.
“That’s been the first that keeps us going a little bit. Even though it’s not a huge salary, every little penny helps,” Norton said. “We’re just sort of praying that some sort of funding comes through.”
He wants people to understand that essential businesses beyond hospitality and retail are suffering too.
“There’s a whole other segment of society that can’t do our work remotely. You can’t take a laptop and fix a boat remotely, or if you can I want somebody to tell me,” Norton said.
PPP-Please, sir, may I have some more
James King, who owns eight restaurants mostly in Anne Arundel County, got his PPP funding but said it wasn’t enough to help his employees.
Since most of his employees are tipped, he said some make three times their hourly rate with unemployment. If he puts them back on the payroll for eight weeks, they lose unemployment and there’s no one to tip them and they have to re-apply for unemployment.
“This one size fits all doesn’t work for our industry,” King said.
“We need to pay for ongoing costs that can’t be reduced. Payroll can be reduced, but the electric bill and the bank don’t go away.”
The PPP helps Loftus but doesn’t solve all of her problems. She’s now in her fourth week of providing free childcare for essential workers as mandated by the state. Maryland is supposed to reimburse childcare centers like Bright Beginnings for essential worker tuition, but Loftus said she’s seen nothing.
“I have a feeling we won’t see any money from this any time soon," Loftus said. “I wish it would have been a process where (essential workers) were reimbursed instead of putting it the backs of small businesses.”
Severn Bank chairman Alan Hyatt is still hopeful after he said his bank was able to get 190 of their 200 PPP applications approved. The Anne Arundel County exclusive bank had some employees working from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. until the Small Business Association stopped them from uploading applications, Hyatt said.
“We knew many of these customers needed these funds as a lifeline,” Hyatt said. “We’ll roll up our sleeves and be ready to do it again if funding becomes available for next round.”
Even without her funding, Alvarado is hopeful too. In the middle of an anxiety attack last week, she said someone walked into her restaurant and bought $1,250 worth of gift cards, which was the No. 1 way businesses reported creating more revenue on the downtown Annapolis business survey.
“Miracles happen,” she said. “Things will come out fine, the way they’re supposed to.”