Prince George’s County and Bowie in state of emergency; 20 county cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks declared a state of emergency Monday, and by Wednesday morning the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county grew to 20, out of a total of 85 state-wide.
Here’s a roundup of some of what’s happening in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, Bowie Mayor Tim Adams declared a public health emergency in the city. Gov. Larry Hogan declared an emergency in Maryland on March 5. The senior center, city gym, ice arena, historic properties, the Kenhill Center and city hall are all closed to the public. Residents can pay city bills and conduct some city business by phone or online.
City Council meetings are closed to the public in-person but will continue, with opportunities for the public to view and comment remotely. Committee meetings have been canceled through at least March 31.
Clients of Bowie Youth and Family Services at the Kenhill Center can call 301-809-3033 to make arrangements for tele-counseling. The Bowie Food Pantry is continuing to operate, but clients are not going inside and are instead being asked to grab pre-packed groceries from a table outside.
Schools across the state were closed starting Monday.
Prince George’s County has established 36 pick-up sites for grab-and-go meals for children to include breakfast, lunch and a snack. In Bowie, Benjamin Tasker Middle School will serve as a pick-up site. Children can go to any site to get a meal, schools CEO Monica Goldson said at a press conference Monday. Adults cannot pick up food for children.
Goldson said they were able to send students home Friday with assignments to work on during the closure that does not require technology. Goldson said more than 82,000 children in county schools are eligible for free and reduced meals, and may also not have access to the Internet.
Hard copies of assignments for students in grades K-12 will be available at the meal sites as well as enrichment packets to prevent learning loss, she said.
During the news conference hosted by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, County Health Officer Ernest Carter urged residents to practice social distancing. Social distancing will save people’s lives, he said, because it prevents the spread of the virus.
“Social distancing is our medicine for this virus,” he said.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak is going to be “much worse” than most people expected, and took the unprecedented step of shutting down all Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.
The governor also said at an Annapolis news conference that the state is seeking to add thousands more hospital beds so the current facilities don’t become overloaded.
The mass closures will be effective at 5 p.m. Monday. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open.
The Bowie Police Department’s lobby is closed, but the public can be helped from the vestibule by the entrance via intercom.
Bowie State University will begin online instruction March 23, and non-essential employees are teleworking. In a media release officials said students should remain off-campus, unless they do not have access to the Internet or a computer. The Thurgood Marshall Library will be open with social distancing practices in place to allow those students to complete work.