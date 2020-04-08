During new bike boom, BikeAAA urges people to follow coronavirus social distancing rules on crowded B&A trail

Rod Reddish always wondered if a bike boom would come in his lifetime.
The owner of Pedal Pushers bike shop in Severna Park heard about the “Bike Boom” of the early 1970s— when the combination of affordable bicycles becoming widely available, baby boomers becoming adults and the interest in reducing pollution caused bicycle sales to skyrocket — and thought, “Man, when are we going to have one of those?”
Now, it’s here. And it’s insanity.
“This has been three weeks of nuts,” Reddish said. “I’ve never seen it like this.”
Reddish said he’s sold more bikes in the last month than any March since he started selling bikes 31 years ago. As of Tuesday, he said his shop was nearly empty. People are buying bikes without even looking at them, he said.
“You gotta at least sit on it,” Reddish said.
“Business is definitely crazy. We’re kind of short-handed but that’s the way it is. We’ll take it. We’ll ride this wave and keep everybody peddlin'.”
Most of those new bikes and their eager owners are out on the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail, which Pedal Pushers backs up to — along with many others hitting county trails.
Use of county parks last month went up 33% compared to use in March 2019, according to numbers provided by the Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office.
Outdoor exercise is one of the only things people are allowed to do outside their homes under Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home orders. But it can still be dangerous.
Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) Vice President Alex Pline and board member Rachel Varn said the overcrowded B&A trail poses a risk to people’s health and safety.
Just because you’re in the open air doesn’t mean you’re in the clear, they said. BikeAAA is urging people to wear masks on the trail.
“If you’re breathing heavy and expelling particles, they’ll be caught in your mask instead of creating a cloud around you while you’re running or riding or whatever,” Pline said.
Maintaining social distancing while passing is tough, Varn said, since the trail is only 10 feet wide.
“When people are going all different speeds and trying to pass each other, there are close passes happening,” Varn said.
Still, she recommends people alert others when passing them so they can move away.
She’s also asking people to consider alternatives to the trail, like biking in their neighborhood and along roads that now have less traffic.
“If you’re seeing full parking lots (for the trail), that’s probably a good indication that the trail has too many people on it and you need to think about going elsewhere,” Varn said.
“The crowding on the B&A is defeating what we’re trying to do with social distancing. We don’t want people to stop riding, we just want them to find places to ride that aren’t as crowded.”
Pline said bicycle users have more responsibility since they’re the fastest of most trail users. Riding fast past people who don’t have a chance to move over can close the social distancing gap.
“Everybody just has to be considerate,” Pline said. “I think we just all have to realize we might not be able to go as fast as we want and might have to stop because we need to get by.”
Pline hopes social distancing gives people a new appreciation of the county’s trails, and that they’ll join the fight to expand them.
“Hopefully when this is all over with, people will realize bikes are cool and stick with it,” Reddish said.
A few of the rules BikeAAA and the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks recommend are below. The full list is at bikeaaa.org.
All trail users:
● Travel on the right side of the trail and always around curves or approaching intersections.
● Move completely off the trail when stopped.
Pedestrians, Runners, Personal Mobility Device Users:
● Stay to the right, no more than two abreast; allow room for others to safely pass.
● Maintain a straight and predictable line.
● Do not stop or turnaround without looking ahead and behind you.
Bicyclists and Other Wheeled Device Users (skates, scooters, ellipticals, etc):
● Must always yield the right of way to all other users.
● Pass cautiously on the left single file when safe to do so — clear sightline, no oncoming trail users; always giving an audible warning, for example, “Passing on your left” or ringing your bell.
Special rules for coronavirus safety:
● Do not use trails or parks if exhibiting symptoms.
● Observe the minimum 6-foot social distancing, especially at crossings, trailheads and rest areas.
● No groups, gatherings or meetups with the exception of immediate households.
● Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene before and after trail use.
● Plan your trip accordingly as park amenities are closed.