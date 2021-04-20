Watch Live: Pittman hosts town hall to discuss Chesapeake Bay Bridge expansion

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is hosting a town hall Tuesday night to discuss plans to add a third span to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Pittman opposes the addition, which the Maryland Transportation Authority backed earlier this year. State and federal government agencies studied multiple locations for additional Chesapeake Bay crossings to consider the economic and environmental impact of an additional bridge or span. The state narrowed the choices to three locations, but Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019 said he would only consider approving a plan to add a third span in the bridge’s current location.
Pittman, repeating past comments, called the idea “yesterday’s bridge tomorrow,” on Tuesday.
The idea to add capacity to the bridge is based on projections of increased traffic on the bridge, Pittman said, which indicate either more people will be moving to the Eastern Shore or more people will use the bridge for commuting. Eastern Shore farmers have concerns about suburban-style development, Pittman said, and commuting is down during the pandemic.
“So if they put another span there, and nowhere else, it’s not going to address the traffic problems that we have on Route 50,” he said. “And in all the communities that surround route 50, where people can’t get through a route 50. So it’s, it’s very short sighted in my view, and it doesn’t consider a lot of the work that’s been done to reduce traffic and in other ways.”
The Broadneck Council of Communities, Queen Anne’s Conservation Association and Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation will join Pittman on the town hall.
The town hall is Tuesday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To ask questions, register at http://bit.ly/baycrossingtownhall.