How to handle non-coronavirus-related medical concerns in the face of a pandemic

Anne Arundel County public health officials are urging anyone with non-life-threatening conditions to call before going to urgent care or the emergency room and manage their symptoms at home if at all possible.
This is the latest in an effort to prevent undue stress on the healthcare system, which officials believe will soon be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
On Friday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 744 cases of coronavirus in the state — an increase of 194 cases in one day. At least 63 of these cases are in Anne Arundel County.
While more and more tests are becoming available, first responders, the elderly, and individuals with underlying medical conditions are being prioritized for testing. With results taking between four and seven days to process, officials say the number of cases in the state is likely much higher and expect it to continue to rise rapidly.
Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 27, 2020
County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman has compared the anticipated stress on local hospitals like what residents are seeing at grocery stores across the county — if everyone goes there at once, supplies disappear quickly.
Hospitals that see the most Anne Arundel County residents, Arundel Medical Center — which has postponed all elective surgeries — Baltimore Washington Medical Center and MedStar Harbor Hospital, are in the process of expanding capacity by 60% or more to prepare for the surge, Kalyanaraman said in a previous interview with The Capital.
Basic medical questions
In an effort to delay stress on the hospital systems as long as possible, Kalyanaraman asked county residents who are not suffering conditions to think twice before going to urgent care or hospital emergency rooms.
“You should be calling first to find out what’s the best thing to do in that situation,” Kalyanaraman said. “If it’s life-threatening, always go to the emergency room. Absolutely.”
But for situations that are more akin to a sprained ankle or a mild allergic reaction, it’s less likely that a trip to the emergency room is necessary, especially right now.
Additionally, even with some local non-emergency doctors’ offices closing during the pandemic, Kalyanaraman said that no one should have trouble getting their prescriptions refilled.
Any offices that have decided to close should have plans in place to continue caring for patients with telehealth measures. He said this includes refilling prescriptions by phone and otherwise managing their care.
How to manage symptoms of coronavirus
Due to a national shortage, there are limited #COVIDー19 testing kits currently in Maryland. #AnneArundel Health Officer @nileshkal and his team have created a new webpage to clarify questions about how and when tests are administered: https://t.co/gG1gPGn6x7 @AAHealth— County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) March 26, 2020
Even for people who think they may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, Kalyanaraman recommended staying at home as long as possible to manage the symptoms in isolation.
Though there is some overlap between coronavirus, flu and allergy symptoms, he said that the most common symptom of the virus is shortness of breath. Aches and fatigue are typically telling of the seasonal flu, and itchy eyes and congestion typically indicate allergies.
“If you do have a primary care provider, it’s usually better to call them first so they can manage your care as needed, because even if you’re having symptoms, it may not be COVID-19,” Kalyanaraman said Wednesday during a Department of Health virtual town hall. “If you don’t, that’s OK.”
Those who don’t have a primary care provider can call the Department of Health for guidance on how to proceed if they believe they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.
In addition to widespread social distancing measures being taken by local, state and federal government, Kalyanaraman advised community residents on what to do if a member of their household falls ill.
The sick person should be limited to one room only, and should only leave that room to use the bathroom. Food should be delivered to that room and dishes picked up after they’ve eaten.
Kalyanaraman said residents should contact a doctor or the Department of Health in pursuit of possible testing if they have severe shortness of breath or a fever that persists for more than three or four days.
Capital reporter Lilly Price contributed to this story.