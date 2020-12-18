Anne Arundel Medical Center receives Pfizer vaccines, will start inoculating staff Monday; county records 282 coronavirus cases

Another Anne Arundel County hospital received coronavirus vaccines Thursday and will begin administering them to front-line health care workers Monday.
Anne Arundel Medical Center, one of the two main hospitals in Anne Arundel County, unpacked a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved to protect against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed 311 county residents since March. The county reported 282 new coronavirus cases Friday, as well as three new deaths.
“Vaccination is (a) major step toward curbing this pandemic,” said Arminta Plater, a spokesperson for the hospital. “That is why it is important that we all get the vaccine and do our part to bring this pandemic under control. This is one of the most important endeavors we will face in our careers.”
The AAMC vaccinations come as the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center administers vaccines that arrived earlier in the week.
Kendra Ellison, director of women and children’s services at BWMC, became the hospital’s first vaccinated employee Wednesday.
The vaccine doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Because Maryland has a limited supply that will be directed to health care workers and long-term care facilities and requires two doses over several weeks, the vaccine won’t significantly change the trajectory of the pandemic through the end of the year.
Health care workers at both hospitals advise county residents to keep practicing safety measures like wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
County officials revealed new orders last week to restrict public activity in bars, restaurants and elsewhere to push down the mounting cases and protect hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients on top of those receiving routine care. A county judge halted the closing of restaurants, setting a hearing on Dec. 28 to determine if Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman had unfairly targeted those businesses.
Anne Arundel’s cases per 100,000 — a metric used to compare jurisdictions — shows the county at 41.6 as of Thursday, the fourth-straight day the rate has dipped since reaching an all-time high of 48.7. Maryland’s rate is 45.17.
But the hospitals remain more full than health officials would prefer. AAMC and BWMC have a combined occupancy of 81.3%. The hospitals’ intensive care unit beds, those reserved for more severe care, are 77.8% full, according to the county health department.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
Latest Coronavirus
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,311 (1650)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,279 (1505)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (29)
- Annapolis (21409): 491 (572)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (16)
- Arnold (21012): 518 (650)
- Brooklyn (21225): 436 (1481)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (51)
- Crofton (21114): 607 (774)
- Crownsville (21032): 201 (300)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 108 (273)
- Davidsonville (21035): 169 (207)
- Deale (20751): 54 (59)
- Dunkirk (20754): 12 (158)
- Edgewater (21037): 505 (677)
- Fort Meade (20755): (165)
- Friendship (20758): 17 (20)
- Galesville (20765): 14 (16)
- Gambrills (21054): 301 (431)
- Gibson Island (21056): 6 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,341 (1610)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 2,118 (2452)
- Hanover (21076): 620 (862)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 78(84)
- Jessup (20794): 110 (1121)
- Laurel (20724): 878 (985)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 328 (400)
- Lothian (20711): 224 (241)
- Millersville (21108): 515 (599)
- Naval Academy (21402): (94)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (95)
- Odenton (21113): 921 (1050)
- Owings (20736): 0 (195)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,928 (2243)
- Riva (21140): 64 (73)
- Severn (21144): 1,171 (1339)
- Severna Park (21146): 679 (851)
- Shady Side (20764): 67 (86)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 20 (21)
- West River (20778): 40 (48)