These Annapolis teachers are struggling to secure COVID vaccines despite teaching indoors since the summer

There’s caution tape running down a hallway in Harbour School. Fluorescent orange arrows on the carpet guide students down either side of the divider.
Behind doors decorated for Black History Month are classrooms equipped with a menagerie of cleaning supplies approved to kill the novel coronavirus. Bright yellow signs mark rooms that still need to be “fogged.”
Before students return Tuesday from the holiday weekend, a building specialist will sanitize the marked spaces with an electrostatic vaporizer, a blue machine that positively charges a disinfectant as it sprays, making the chemical more likely to stick to any surface.
It’s been this way since students returned to in-person learning in July. The Annapolis school crafts individualized curricula for each of its 201 students, who all have special needs and learn better with in-person instruction.
The school has taken every precaution imaginable to get students back in school safely, said program director Noël Butler, using CARES Act money to buy the electrostatic sprayer and high-grade filters for the school HVAC system. Every precaution except the one they can’t control: vaccines.
In January, Gov. Larry Hogan called on school systems to reopen by March 1 at the risk of penalty, pushing counties with limited vaccine supply to get teachers at least partially inoculated before the deadline.
In Anne Arundel County, the health department hadn’t begun vaccinating teachers in earnest until Thursday, when public school teachers lined up on a cold day to get vaccinated at Severna Park High School. There are 12,000 employees in the public school system alone. With a finite number of vaccines and not enough for both educators and those in other priority groups, county health officials have set aside 1,500 doses for educators.
But unlike some other jurisdictions, Anne Arundel County has not set up a dedicated registration or clinic for school teachers outside the public school system, like those at Harbour School, making vaccine access a frustrating process.
Instead, teachers at the Harbour School are on four or five waiting lists trying to get an appointment.
“Our teachers are trying desperately and getting thwarted, and it feels like a slap in the face,” Butler said.
The approach has meant that unlike their colleagues at Harbour School’s second campus in Baltimore County, where the local health department set up a vaccination clinic for all teachers, most of the educators at Harbour School in Annapolis are not vaccinated. Instead, the county has directed nonpublic school teachers to preregister on the same site the rest of the population uses.
When a school system cannot adequately serve a student with special needs, the system instead pays for the child’s education at Harbour School, mostly publicly funded and monitored by the Maryland State Department of Education.
But despite that relationship with public schools, Harbour was not included in the vaccination clinic scheduled by the county to vaccinate Anne Arundel County Public Schools teachers. On Thursday, as many as 1,000 public school employees were immunized. More clinics will be planned as vaccines become available, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said.
The situation has left Harbour School teachers and other nonpublic educators feeling directionless and left out.
Anne Arundel County opened Phase 1B, which includes educators, in January, but began by prioritizing only people age 75 and older. The county health department put a notice on its website, cautioning other groups in Phase 1B were not being vaccinated, but mixed messaging lead to confusion among teachers who managed to secure appointments.
Kathryn Junkins, a teacher at Key School who has been instructing in person since the summer, scheduled an appointment at the Anne Arundel Community College through a link a colleague sent her. Eager to get vaccinated and thinking teachers were included in Phase 1B, she made an appointment.
“I didn’t ask and just took the opportunity,” Junkins said. The link led to a county site that asked for her age and occupation then gave her a list of available appointments. She chose Feb. 6.
But when she arrived for the appointment, she was turned away. Vaccination clinic staff told her the county was not yet vaccinating teachers. The county discourages link sharing, county health department spokeswoman Elin Jones said, as each link is for an individual person.
But the same thing happened to Krista Hankins, a math teacher at South River High, who preregistered with the county website and received her own link to sign up for an appointment a few days later.
The 32-year-old signed up the same day as Junkins, less than two weeks before county public school teachers return to the classroom and five days before Thursday’s clinic.
She, too, was turned away. Since then, she’s turned to other providers to no avail.
“I tried to do the mass vaccine site when the Six Flag thing came out last week, and that just kept crashing and was down within 10 minutes,” Hankins said. “So, I haven’t been lucky.”
Jones said the county hadn’t been vaccinating teachers before last week but is now. Teachers, both public and private, can sign up through the county health website.
“To be fair, vaccination site managers have turned away individuals who are not in the current phases and priority groups and who attempt to jump ahead of others,” Jones said.
For efficiency, the county is holding clinics for groups with one large central employer, such as AACPS or the county police and fire department, who in turn help manage the employees, County Executive Steuart Pittman, said in an interview Thursday. He said having clinics for smaller employers would affect efficiency.
“Because private school and child care staff have so many different employers, it doesn’t make sense for us to have separate clinics for each group, so we put them in with our over 75, with everybody in 1B, and they come through our clinic at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Live Casino,” Pittman said.
But other counties have done just that.
Howard County created a separate preregistration form for nonpublic school teachers to sign up for a vaccine. Baltimore County held a clinic offered for educators working outside of Baltimore County Public Schools. Harbour School employees working at the Owings Mills campus visited the clinic.
As a result, about 75% of their staff at the Baltimore County school have been vaccinated.