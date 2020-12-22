Dec. 22: Anne Arundel County adds 196 new coronavirus cases and two deaths

Anne Arundel County reported Tuesday 196 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, according to Maryland Health Department data.
The county has now confirmed 22,120 positive cases and 324 deaths. An additional 13 Anne Arundel residents are suspected of having died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but were not tested.
Maryland added 2,324 new cases and 51 deaths since Monday. In all, 255,397 cases have been reported, of whom 5,353 have died, state data shows.
Anne Arundel’s positivity rate, conveying the percentage of positive tests out of all tests administered, is 7.99%, the highest it has been since June. Maryland’s positivity rate is 7.47%.
Currently, 1,717 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide, an increase of 41 in the last 24 hours. In the county, 140 people are hospitalized, 37 of whom are in intensive care.
The county’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 crept up to 38.7. Maryland’s rate is 38.07.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Annapolis (21401): 1,349 (1731)
Annapolis (21403): 1,311 (1572)
Annapolis (21405): 19 (29)
Annapolis (21409): 505 (596)
Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (17)
Arnold (21012): 529 (676)
Brooklyn (21225): 451 (1538)
BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
Churchton (20733): 47 (53)
Crofton (21114): 628 (818)
Crownsville (21032): 204 (318)
Curtis Bay (21226): 113 (280)
Davidsonville (21035): 173 (219)
Deale (20751): 55 (61)
Dunkirk (20754): 12 (166)
Edgewater (21037): 530 (712)
Fort Meade (20755): (166)
Friendship (20758): 19 (24)
Galesville (20765): 14 (16)
Gambrills (21054): 317 (461)
Gibson Island (21056): 6 (N/A)
Glen Burnie (21060): 1,370 (1664)
Glen Burnie (21061): 2,187 (2540)
Hanover (21076): 632 (884)
Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
Harwood (20776): 78(88)
Jessup (20794): 112 (1184)
Laurel (20724): 895 (1011)
Linthicum Heights (21090): 334 (418)
Lothian (20711): 229 (250)
Millersville (21108): 531 (622)
Naval Academy (21402): (96)
North Beach (20714): 2 (97)
Odenton (21113): 949 (1107)
Owings (20736): 0 (205)
Pasadena (21122): 1,988 (2355)
Riva (21140): 66 (81)
Severn (21144): 1,194 (1376)
Severna Park (21146): 690 (884)
Shady Side (20764): 72 (94)
Tracys Landing (20779): 20 (23)
West River (20778): 44 (50)