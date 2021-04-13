Anne Arundel Health Department, hospitals halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

The Anne Arundel County Health Department and local hospitals will stop giving the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson after federal regulators recommended pausing administration while a workgroup examines severe but rare side effects in six women.
Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, county health officer, confirmed the county will stop administering the shot.
Both Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center will suspend use of the vaccine as well.
The move came when the Maryland Health Department directed all providers to halt using the doses Tuesday morning after the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicized six cases of severe blood clotting in six women about two weeks after they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 6.8 million people have received the vaccine in the United States thus far, making the potential side effect extremely rare.
But the federal agencies recommended local providers pause giving out the vaccine while they review the data and examine any connection between the vaccine and the blood clots. The blood clots themselves are rare and manifested in patients in combination with low platelet counts.
“It’s important to note that this is a rare disorder, and this is a rare occurrence after vaccination,” Kalyanaraman said.
People with an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson shot from the county and state will receive notice from the provider to reschedule with either a Pfizer- or Moderna-developed dose.
Luminis Health, which includes both Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Doctors Community Health in Prince George’s County, has to rescue about 400 appointments, a spokesperson said. BWMC did not have to cancel any appointments.
The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases, according to a press release. The FDA will review that analysis as it conducts its own investigation. The county Health Department will wait for advice from the federal agencies before proceeding, Kalyanaraman said.
The typical reported symptoms following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
Maryland providers have been receiving Johnson & Johnson doses since early March. Supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had already dwindled in recent weeks due to production issues at the Emergent Biosolutions plant in Baltimore. The reduced allocation has already been factored into plans to open a mass vaccination site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, so delay is unlikely, Kalyanaraman said.
But the health department is seeking more information about how the news will affect the opening Thursday, if at all.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department administered 1,034 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so far.
Just 184 of those were given out in the past three weeks, Kalyanaraman said. The state and local health departments will follow up with patients who received the vaccine to provide more information about the potential side effect and what symptoms to look for.
The county Health Department has about 200 Johnson & Johnson doses on hand and will store them until the CDC and FDA publish further analysis, Kalyanaraman said.
BWMC has only dosed several hundred Johnson & Johnson vaccines, a very small percentage of the overall vaccine administration, spokesperson Sonia Hamlin said.
Luminis Health has administered more than 80,000 vaccines across the two hospitals in its system, said spokesperson Justin McLeod, and 5% of those vaccines were Johnson & Johnson.