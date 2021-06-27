With pandemic unemployment programs set to expire, Anne Arundel residents turn to county services

Every morning, Elizabeth McNeal wakes up and checks her email, hoping the alerts from job boards will mean the end to a year of worry.
Every morning she finds listings for box packers for Amazon, where she’d be paid less than half the money she made at her old job. Personal assistant positions with no health insurance. Project manager openings requiring certificates she doesn’t have.
McNeal, a Laurel resident and mother of two kids, has a master’s degree in business administration and spent the previous four years as an event coordinator with Ruth’s Chris, the national steakhouse chain. When coronavirus pandemic restrictions swiftly shut down most indoor gatherings, Ruth’s Chris cut McNeal’s position.
She went from making $80,000 on a good commission year to applying for public assistance programs for the first time. If McNeal could have it her way, she’d be back to work tomorrow. But the jobs she’s found don’t provide the salary she knows she needs to care for herself and her two girls.
“I don’t have money to go back to school,” she said. “I used completely all of my 401(k), maxed out all my credit cards, applied for new credit cards.
“I’m not just sitting here on my butt. I’m like how can I better myself? How can I make my resume look better? I want to get it where I can go back to where I used to be,” McNeal said.
For Anne Arundel County residents still struggling to find footing after the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated their jobs or eroded their family routine, assistance programs that existed both before and sprung up in response to the pandemic have meant the difference between staying housed, with food on the table, and losing everything.
But with two deadlines looming after Gov. Larry Hogan ended pandemic unemployment assistance programs early and lifted his emergency order ending statewide eviction protections, families are hurrying to figure out how they’ll pay their bills.
Hope Johnson, a Pasadena resident, lost her job as a server at a restaurant inside the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in April. Her husband, who drove for Uber, immediately saw his income flatline as people began working from home.
Johnson applied for unemployment while her union fought the layoffs. She’s still furloughed today. She wants to return to her job, but turnover in the kitchen has meant fewer people to prepare food and thus, fewer servers needed to wait tables. She’s inquired elsewhere, but found restaurants have scaled back their workforce because their customer base hasn’t fully returned.
Two weeks ago, Johnson’s unemployment payments suddenly stopped.
Johnson’s husband has returned to driving for Uber as ride requests have picked up, but his income isn’t enough to stave off Johnson’s eviction fears as the Aug. 15 expiration date for state protections approaches. Her son’s college plans have been downgraded from a four-year institution to a local community college until the Johnsons can recoup their savings.
“I didn’t cause this,” Johnson said. “I had never been to (the state for assistance) prior to this happening to me. People don’t know it until they live it, but I’m seeing how things connect and they’re about to crumble on my head.”
Both Johnson and McNeal applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last year and both women have relied on county programs to help them pay rent during the pandemic. Both are considering returning to the programs when their unemployment benefits expire.
The county program has served 1,100 households in the last year, said Arundel Community Development Services director Kathy Koch, but the program is overwhelmed with applicants. There are another 1,000 in the pipeline, Koch said. A recent week saw 300 applicants alone as eviction actions pick up ahead of the state and federal moratoria lifting.
“We just...we just need time. We need time,” Koch said. “We have plenty of money, and the governor extending the court date until Aug. 15 helps some, but the confusion down at the court system, people are calling saying ‘I just want to talk to a human being.’”
Koch and staff at ACDS have streamlined their intake process to make the paperwork go faster. She’s hired five more attorneys and brought on partner organizations to assist the 300 families the Annapolis housing authority says owe rent. She worries it won’t be enough.
“The landlords are going to get paid, we just need time to keep people housed,” she said.
As people transition away from 12 months of devastation, calls to the Anne Arundel County community warmline have been up in recent weeks, said Adrienne Mickler, executive director of the county Mental Health Agency.
“It is anticipated after a disaster,” Mickler said. “We’ve been through something like war.”
As life returns to a semblance of what it looked like pre-pandemic, Mickler said, the mental health effects of searching for a job, trying to find child care and trying to square the trauma of the pandemic can layer on top of one another.
The community warmline is still available for people to call, and can help people navigate to the resource that they need.
In the case of some residents, county resources gave them the stability they needed while the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything around them.
Millie Johnson, a Brooklyn Park resident, was able to keep her job as a teaching assistant through the pandemic. As she worked from home, contractors who partner with ACDS and the state replaced her floors, fixed leaks, caulked windows and replaced her drab outdoor shingles with fresh gray siding. The renovations came as part of a program to fix homes to make them more energy-efficient and weather-resistant.
Millie Johnson’s radiator, she found, had been leaking carbon monoxide. She had asbestos insulation inside the walls. When the county sent her a letter in 2019 telling her she’d been approved for work on her house, she didn’t know who put her name in. She still doesn’t. But she considers her new home a prayer answered.
“It felt like a gift,” she said. “I was able to concentrate on other things besides COVID.”
But others are still looking for help filling in the gaps COVID left in their lives.
Lakreasha Artis took time off work to care for her son, a 19-year-old who has developmental disabilities, and take him to school. She received $500 through ARC Chesapeake, a nonprofit that provides resources to people with disabilities, but the money only covered a few days of additional help in her home. At 19, her son is too old to qualify for some childcare programs and he’s above the age limit for families to get monthly assistance payments under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Artis applied for unemployment in February, but is still waiting on the checks. Her employer is holding her job open for her and she wants to go back but can’t until she knows her son will have the help he needs. She’s working with the county to find it.
“If they had some funding for that, for people in my predicament. He’s 19 and there’s no help,” she said. “I was getting overtime to getting nothing.”
If you or someone you know are looking for support, visit https://www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/ or call (410) 222-3663. If you need non-emergency mental health support, call the community warmline at (410) 768-5522.