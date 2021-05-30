As COVID-19 pandemic eases up, businesses could face ‘the most dangerous time’ as they try to lure workers and customers

Marie Bittinger is at a crossroads.
Her business, a “float spa” in Hanover, opened in November 2020. In its short life pre-pandemic, Bittinger won loyal customers, some who would come to float in magnesium-rich baths to soothe chronic pain, meditate or just wind down before bed.
But more than a year later, after eating into her savings to keep her business alive, she faces contradicting problems.
“The biggest challenge is I need to have enough customers back, I need to increase the business enough that I can increase the staff,” she said, “but I need to increase the staff to safely support the business.”
With coronavirus pandemic restrictions lifted and vaccines providing customers with a renewed sense of safety, local businesses, both small and large, are opening their doors after spending the last several months surviving. But the months ahead may be more tenuous than the last year, Anne Arundel County business owners said, as they search for new staff, rebuild their customer base and try to retain their employees.
Unemployment claims have declined overall since spiking to more than 26,000 in May 2020 and again to more than 10,700 in January, following the fall and winter surge in coronavirus cases and renewed restrictions on businesses and consumer activity. The claims fell to a pandemic low of 1,554 in April, though doubled to 3,002 through May, potentially owing to seasonal layoffs and refiling requirements under the most recent federal relief legislation, said Bekki Leonard of Anne Arundel County Workforce Development.
Employment has slowly crept up since dropping from 311,489 workers to 278,485 between March and April of last year. As of March 2021, the number of people working has rebounded to 289,934.
When the pandemic first hit, people were generous with their money, said Billy Greer, who has owned the Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu and Tai Chi in Arnold with his wife Nancy for 20 years. Like other gyms and fitness studios, the Greers shuttered their doors in March 2020 when COVID-19 first swept through Maryland.
As a very small family business, Jing Ying relies mostly on memberships, Greer said. Longtime customers were happy to keep paying their membership even when the business closed last year because “they realized if they didn’t offer support we might not survive,” he said. Some customers even donated their stimulus check to keep the studio open.
The Greers pivoted to online classes. They saved money on utilities by not using their building.
Now, those expenses are back, and with restrictions lifting and vaccines neutralizing a lot of the threat of COVID-19, customers figure businesses have stabilized too.
“Actually, in some ways, this is the most dangerous time for us,” Greer said. “It took us 20 years to build up a clientele and a business. These are longer term relationships. For a year, things have been very different, and we have half of our clientele and half our students not coming in.”
While specialized businesses like Greer’s and Bittinger’s have had to get creative to bring back their customers, food service and hospitality businesses said they had faced difficulty finding staff.
The Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover hosted a job fair this week, advertising a $750 signing bonus after the first one didn’t attract many in-person visitors. The casino filed a WARN notice last May alerting the state labor department of an imminent layoff of 2,400 people, the largest layoff notice in Anne Arundel County during the pandemic.
Retail businesses such as Macy’s and Nordstrom, hotels such as The Graduate and DoubleTree in Annapolis, and a host of businesses supported by Baltimore-Washington International Airport travelers filed notice they’d be cutting workers as well.
Most of the casino employees have since returned from their furlough, said Nancy Myshjo, vice president of human resources at Live!. But as the casino is seeking to fill positions above and beyond their pre-pandemic staffing levels, Myshjo found the pandemic also decimated the hiring infrastructure that used to help her department find talent.
“The supplemental secondary (organizations), the nonprofits that help support specialized individuals in the marketplace have been closed down,” Myshjo said. “Placing agencies that are subsidized, we don’t know if they exist anymore. The nonprofit and the profit world work so closely hand in hand, and they were hit very hard.”
Hospitality and food service industries in Anne Arundel County have struggled the most to rebound, Leonard said. Unemployment in the county has steadily dropped to 4.9% since jumping from 3% to 8.6% in April 2020. The county fared better than other jurisdictions because of the large federal workforce centered around Fort Meade, and the number of people out of work has slowly decreased over the last several months.
Over the last five weeks, however, both regular and pandemic-related unemployment claims ticked up. There’s not a clear indicator as to why, said Jonathan Boniface, a research manager at the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Though business owners have anecdotally pointed to additional $300 unemployment benefits through the federal government as a reason workers are slow to return to low-wage jobs, “we really won’t know until that disappears whether that’s a big reason,” Boniface said.
After hearing feedback from businesses struggling to hire, AACWD surveyed people to understand the factors hindering them from returning to work. Workers who previously filled lower-wage positions like servers, cooks and custodial staff still feel potentially exposed to the coronavirus given the public-facing nature of their jobs or fears that they would bring the virus home to a vulnerable family member, Leonard said.
With schools still offering hybrid models, workers have also had difficulty finding child care, she said.
“If they’ve been out of work, they don’t have the savings to put their child back into child care before they get that first paycheck,” Leonard said. “A lot of places have capacity issues. They just don’t have enough slots to take all these kids that would normally be in school full time, so that is a major issue that we are seeing and we’re trying to address.”
Joel Bunker, through federal paycheck protection loans, was able to keep his coffee shop, Brown Mustache, open through the pandemic when other businesses were completely shuttered. But across Annapolis’ downtown, his brand new business Curate Coffee, Wine and Kitchen struggled to get its doors open. Bunker and his wife Colleen closed on the space in March 2020, he said. A build-out that should have taken three to five months took a year.
As the City of Annapolis shut down and shifted workers out of City Hall, the Bunkers’ permits languished. As a brand new business, not yet open, Curate didn’t qualify for many of the federal assistance programs that helped the Bunkers keep Brown Mustache running. While St. John’s College students are back in school, there are plenty of people looking for part-time work, Bunker said, but he’s had difficulty finding staff for his West Street business.
For now, Curate has leaned into the more merchandisable aspects of its business: coffee, alcohol and baked goods. The future is uncertain, though, Bunker said, as his business waits on federal assistance for restaurants that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m praying the restaurant relief money will come through,” he said. “I think long term we’re going to be fine, but with that venture, it has been scarier.”