As COVID-19 pandemic eases up, businesses could face ‘the most dangerous time’ as they try to lure workers and customers

Unemployment claims have declined overall since spiking to more than 26,000 in May 2020 and again to more than 10,700 in January, following the fall and winter surge in coronavirus cases and renewed restrictions on businesses and consumer activity. The claims fell to a pandemic low of 1,554 in April, though doubled to 3,002 through May, potentially owing to seasonal layoffs and refiling requirements under the most recent federal relief legislation, said Bekki Leonard of Anne Arundel County Workforce Development.