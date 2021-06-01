Anne Arundel County buildings reopening to the public on July 19, more than a year after closing due to COVID

Anne Arundel County buildings previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will open to the public once again on July 19, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday morning.
The county will continue to ask people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks in county buildings. Signs in the buildings will encourage unvaccinated visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control Guidelines and wear masks during their visit.
If someone enters without a mask and reveals they are not vaccinated, they will be referred to security, said county spokesman Jeff Amoros. That is current protocol for someone breaking county building access policies.
“But we’re not actively going around and saying show us your vaccination status,” Amoros said.
When COVID-19 first infected county residents, Pittman closed county-owned offices, service buildings and other centers of public engagement. The Arundel Center, which houses the County Council chambers and many department offices, has been shuttered to the public since April 2020. County buildings have historically been used to hold public meetings, pay bills and to visit with officials as needed.
With coronavirus infections dipping to about three cases per 100,000 and vaccinations continuing, Pittman said Tuesday county employees would be able to return to offices July 5, with expanded telework options. Employees can request to telework, he said. The public will follow after a short transition period.
“We’ll be doing obviously more virtual meetings than we ever have in the past before COVID and more electronic transactions,” Pittman said. “I think the public is getting used to doing things virtually that they weren’t used to before. It does make govt more efficient, but we have to be really deliberate and careful about how we make the transition back to take advantage of the new efficiencies.”
The County Council, thus far, has been meeting via Zoom and broadcasting those meetings online via Arundel TV and through local cable access channels. Those access options will continue, as will the option to submit testimony or sign up to give testimony online, said administrative officer Laura Corby.
“We’ve reached people in the county that we’ve really never heard from, so that tells us these tools are good tools,” she said. “We want to keep the good stuff.”
The chambers have been undergoing renovations, which include technological improvements that staff hopes will enable a hybrid version of council meetings going forward, with access options in person as well as via video conferencing. The technology component is not yet finished, so plans are not finalized, Corby said, but a hybrid future is the goal.
When the Arundel Center reopens, the council will try to convene in person as soon as it’s feasible, said Council Chairwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup.