How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Anne Arundel County?

There are participating Rite Aid and Safeway locations to the west and north of the county. The state has opened mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America Theme Park in Upper Marlboro, the Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf, the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown and the Baltimore Convention Center and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Maryland residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for an immunization appointment at one of the state’s five regional mass vaccination sites by putting their information into one online portal.