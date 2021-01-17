How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Anne Arundel County?

The effort to vaccinate Anne Arundel County residents against the coronavirus is underway. More than 176,517 residents have received a first shot, and at least 66,483 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county health department.
Anne Arundel County is vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
The county health department announced it would begin vaccinating people 65 and older on Monday, March 15.
Here’s what you need to know about the vaccine, how to get it and when it will be your turn:
This page has been updated with data from March 15, 2021.
What phase are we in?
Phase 1C.
The health department started vaccinating those older than 65, a group covered in 1C. Health department clinics are still vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B as well.
Hospitals and pharmacies have opened Phase 1C, but will prioritize 1A and 1B dependent on how many vaccines they have and how many people request appointments. Check the linked registration pages below for your eligibility.
When will the next phase begin?
Health officials announced parts of Phase 1C would begin March 15, starting with people 65 and older. The rest of the phase will open later in the month and into April.
Who can get vaccinated right now?
Currently, the following groups can get vaccinated as part of Phase 1B:
- Health care workers.
- First responders such as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service members.
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
- Courthouse employees, such as clerks.
- Corrections officers and certain high-risk inmates.
- Residents age 75 and older.
- Teachers.
- Essential government workers needed to keep critical functions afloat.
- People living in group settings, such as assisted living communities, homeless shelters, senior housing and group homes.
- Childcare providers.
- People with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Groups in Phase 1C can get vaccinated at pharmacies, hospitals and the state mass vaccination sites.
Phase 1C includes:
- Adults age 65-74.
- Frontline essential workers
- Food and agricultural workers.
- U.S. Postal Service employees.
- Manufacturing.
- Grocery store employees.
- Public transit workers.
- Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers, and diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:
I’m in a group that can get vaccinated. How do I do it?
If you are a member of the public, but included in a group currently eligible for the vaccine, you should sign up for an appointment with the Anne Arundel County Health Department, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, Giant Pharmacies, Walgreens Pharmacies and CVS Pharmacies.
There are participating Rite Aid and Safeway locations to the west and north of the county. The state has opened mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America Theme Park in Upper Marlboro, the Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf, the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown and the Baltimore Convention Center and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Maryland residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for an immunization appointment at one of the state’s five regional mass vaccination sites by putting their information into one online portal.
To preregister, go to https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.
If you are an educator, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department will vaccinate you. The Anne Arundel Public School System as well as local private schools are communicating with the county health department to sign up teachers. If you haven’t been contacted, talk with your school administrator.
If you work at either Anne Arundel Medical Center or University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, you will get vaccinated through the hospital. Both hospitals have ongoing clinics. If you haven’t been contacted, talk with your supervisor.
If you work at a long-term health care facility, either CVS or Walgreens will administer your vaccine. Contact your supervisor if you have not yet gotten your vaccine.
If you work at a private practice or another independent provider, the Anne Arundel County health department will vaccinate you. Sign up at aacounty.org/covidvax.
If you are a first responder, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department will vaccinate you in conjunction with the county health department. Contact your supervisor for more information.
If you work for the courts, the health department will vaccinate you. The judiciary will contact you with more information.
If you work at a county jail or prison, a private contractor will vaccinate you. The detention facilities department will contact you with more details.
If you don’t fit in any of the above groups, sign up for the vaccine at aacounty.org/covidvax.
Do I have to be an Anne Arundel County resident?
It depends where you get the vaccine. The county health department is prioritizing people who live and work in Anne Arundel County. If you get an appointment but are not a resident, you may be turned away. Private pharmacies do not have the same restrictions, but may require you to be a resident of the state.
The University of Maryland Medical System, which runs the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, does not have a local residency requirement. Anne Arundel Medical Center’s parent company Luminis will send appointment opportunities to Anne Arundel and Prince George’s county residents.
Can I get the vaccine in another county?
Local county health departments are prioritizing people who either live or work within that county, given the extremely finite supply of vaccines distributed to each jurisdiction. If you get an appointment through a health department in another county where you do not live or work, you may be turned away.
If you get an appointment at a hospital or pharmacy in another county, likely you will not be turned away.
Who is giving the vaccines?
Depending on who you are and what you do, your employer, a hospital, a pharmacy or the county health department could give you the vaccine. If you want to receive the vaccine, sign up at aacounty.org/covidvax to ensure you will be able to sign up for an appointment when you are eligible.
Additionally, check with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore-Washington Medical Center and Giant Pharmacies.
How will I know when I can get the vaccine?
You can pre-register for the vaccine at aacounty.org/covidvax to be notified. You can also sign up for email and text alerts from the Anne Arundel County Health Department at aahealth.org/health-alert/
How can I help someone without internet sign up for the vaccine?
Please visit our resource guide for people without internet access.
I was in a different phase than I am now. What’s going on?
This process is dynamic and changes based on how many vaccines the state can get from the federal government, how quickly health agencies and employers get that vaccine, how quickly the agencies and governments responsible for administrating the vaccines can set up clinics and perhaps most importantly, what the greatest public health need is at any given time.
The county takes guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the country’s top health authority, and the Maryland Health Department. As their guidance changes, so might the groups included in each phase.
Gov. Larry Hogan and the state health department updated phases at the state level, moving some groups up and breaking other phases up to be smaller and more manageable. The county changed its phases in accordance with these new guidelines.
The phases could change again, depending on vaccine supply and public health need.
Check the phases at aahealth.org/vaccine-allocation/.
The state announced a new phase. Does that mean Anne Arundel County starts that phase, too?
Not necessarily. Hogan gave local jurisdictions, like Anne Arundel County, the flexibility to go at their own pace, as long as local governments continue to prioritize vaccinating the elderly and the most vulnerable. If the state moves into a new phase, it gives the counties permission to do the same, but the counties can go at a slower pace.
How many vaccines does Anne Arundel County have?
The county gave out 52,977 first and second vaccine doses through March 2. It receives about 3,400 doses a week.
When will the next phases start and who will they include?
Phases are subject to change, depending on vaccine supply, how quickly inoculations occur and public health need.
Health officials predict Phase 2 to begin in April. It includes:
- Adults age 16-64 with high-risk conditions
- Essential workers
- Transportation and logistics
- Water and wastewater workers
- Foodservice workers
- Shelter and housing workers (e.g., construction)
- Finance (e.g., bank tellers)
- Information technology and communications workers.
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public Safety (e.g., engineers)
- Other Workers with Public-Facing Responsibilities
Health officials predict Phase 3 to begin in May. It includes adults 16 to 64.
Where do I get vaccinated?
The county has clinics at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, the Lula G. Scott Community Center in Shady Side and the O’Malley Senior Center in Odenton.
The health department is also working to set up mobile clinics.
The Capital will continue to answer your questions and update answers as new information becomes available. If you have a question about the vaccine, or a tip about your experience getting the vaccine, please submit it here, or email dohl@capgaznews.com.