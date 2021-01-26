Jan. 26: Anne Arundel adds 145 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Anne Arundel County reported added 145 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths Tuesday, according to Maryland Health Department data.
The county case rate is now 38.3, down from 47.8 per 100,000 a week ago. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 31,909, and at least 437 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
More than 7.27% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Tuesday is 6.64%.
The state reported 1,642 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 27 from Monday. About 1,275 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 367 are receiving more serious care. Across the state, at least 344,620 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 6,788 Marylanders have died of the virus.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations have declined by about 30 occupied beds over the last two weeks. The county reported 138 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. 25 needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 85.9%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 86.4%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
As of Tuesday, Anne Arundel County had vaccinated 33,331 residents, including nearly 3,500 who had received both doses.
Across the state, nearly 350,000 people have received their first vaccine dose. Of those, nearly 50,000 have received their second dose.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
Latest Coronavirus
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,677 (2474)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,613 (2237)
- Annapolis (21405): 23 (44)
- Annapolis (21409): 610 (915)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (26)
- Arnold (21012): 658 (1016)
- Brooklyn (21225): 627 (1950)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 57 (108)
- Crofton (21114): 785 (1159)
- Crownsville (21032): 265 (525)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 158 (363)
- Davidsonville (21035): 238 (354)
- Deale (20751): 64 (91)
- Dunkirk (20754): 15 (294)
- Edgewater (21037): 669 (1053)
- Fort Meade (20755): (270)
- Friendship (20758): 23 (33)
- Galesville (20765): 16 (26)
- Gambrills (21054): 426 (642)
- Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,696 (2337)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 2,676 (3495)
- Hanover (21076): 772 (1290)
- Harmans (21077): 15 (17)
- Harwood (20776): 99(132)
- Jessup (20794): 155 (1624)
- Laurel (20724): 1,039 (1297)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 408 (580)
- Lothian (20711): 274 (395)
- Millersville (21108): 658 (923)
- Naval Academy (21402): (121)
- North Beach (20714): 5 (172)
- Odenton (21113): 1,175 (1631)
- Owings (20736): 0 (333)
- Pasadena (21122): 2,554 (3532)
- Riva (21140): 78 (136)
- Severn (21144): 1,472 (1916)
- Severna Park (21146): 886 (1431)
- Shady Side (20764): 95 (168)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 25 (43)
- West River (20778): 51 (76)