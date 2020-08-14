Aug. 14: Anne Arundel adds 38 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate below 3% for sixth consecutive day

Anne Arundel County confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases Friday as its rate of positive cases remained below 3% for the sixth consecutive day, according to state health department data.
The county’s rolling seven-day average rate of positive cases is now 2.54%, a full percentage point below the statewide average of 3.63%, which measures how many tests among the total conducted returned a positive result.
Nearly 24,000 tests were conducted statewide since Thursday. The state has now conducted 1,557,609 tests of whom 1,011,398 have tested negative. Confirmed cases in Maryland are now 98,875 after adding 715 new cases Friday. Statewide, 12 new deaths were reported; 3,495 people have died and an additional 137 people have likely died from the virus but a lab test was not performed.
In Anne Arundel County, 7,564 cases have been confirmed, of whom 218 have died. No new deaths were reported since Thursday. Another 10 people have likely died from the virus, but a lab test was not performed.
Hospitalizations are steadily declining across the state as 457 total beds were reported occupied as of Friday. The count of patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Units statewide reached its lowest occupancy since late March on Friday. About one in four patients are in intensive care beds.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 664 (742)
- Annapolis (21403): 751 (807)
- Annapolis (21405): 6 (13)
- Annapolis (21409): 151 (181)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 151 (221)
- Brooklyn (21225): 149 (585)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 20 (22)
- Crofton (21114): 167 (222)
- Crownsville (21032): 69 (107)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (72)
- Davidsonville (21035): 42 (46)
- Deale (20751): 19 (19)
- Dunkirk (20754): 4 (50)
- Edgewater (21037): 209 (289)
- Fort Meade (20755): (33)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 97 (153)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 421 (516)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 779 (863)
- Hanover (21076): 228 (297)
- Harmans (21077): 4 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 24(23)
- Jessup (20794): 29 (649)
- Laurel (20724): 400 (421)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 82 (111)
- Lothian (20711): 114 (115)
- Millersville (21108): 149 (150)
- Naval Academy (21402): (13)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (33)
- Odenton (21113): 319 (343)
- Owings (20736): 0 (53)
- Pasadena (21122): 529 (566)
- Riva (21140): 14 (17)
- Severn (21144): 407 (429)
- Severna Park (21146): 191 (219)
- Shady Side (20764): 27 (30)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 8 (8)
- West River (20778): 19 (18)