4,040 additional Anne Arundel County residents file for unemployment, 51,100 more filed in Maryland

More than 4,040 Anne Arundel County residents filed for unemployment last week, bringing the county’s total to 57,274 jobless claims filed in the past nine weeks when pandemic precautions first shuttered the economy and lurched it into a deep recession.
Statewide, more than 51,100 people successfully filed a jobless claim last week. Since last week the state has received 613,676 jobless claims in the past nine weeks, according to Maryland Department of Labor data.
Both Anne Arundel County and Maryland saw another slight dip in new unemployment benefit claims last week. The drop continues to follow national patterns as 2.4 million claims were filed across the county last week, a decrease from the 3 million claims filed last week, a steady decline from a peak 6.9 million Americans filing for emergency cash assistance in last March.
The 2.4 million additional benefit claims hikes the country’s known laid off or furloughed workers to 38.6 million people, although economic experts say the coronavirus outbreak likely caused a greater economic toll.
The continuing stream of heavy job cuts reflects an economy that is sinking into the worst recession since the Great Depression. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be by far the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Nearly 1,200 self-employed or contract workers in Anne Arundel County sought benefits through the federal government’s CARES Act as a PUA claimant. The CARES Act granted these workers eligiblity to receive financial support. An additional 53 county residents filed a PEUC claim under the pandemic emergency act which expends their unemployment insurance for an extra 13 weeks for residents who have exhausted their benefits.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.