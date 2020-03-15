As schools across Maryland prepare for coronavirus shut down Monday, some students say they are worried

On the final day before county schools close for two weeks, an Annapolis High teacher asked her students to write down how they were feeling. Did they have any coronavirus concerns?
Scribbling on index cards, Romey Pittman’s students wrote about family members getting sick or not being able to graduate.
On Friday, Anne Arundel schools had the last day of classes before starting the two-week school shut down, part local, state and national effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.
The announcement took many teachers and students by surprise. Pittman, the sister of County Executive Steuart Pittman, said teachers spent Friday on a variety of tasks: continuing standard curriculum, watching movies or getting students prepared.
“I showed students several videos, I wanted to show them how history can inform a situation," she said.
So she showed her students history on pandemics and compared it to what is happeni ng now. "How it is the same and how it is different?” she said.
As students across Maryland and in several other states enter into an unprecedented step in education starting Monday, many say they are worried about falling behind.
Samantha Ferrer, a 16-year-old Meade High School junior, is part of the International Baccalaureate magnet program and said the experience has been stressful as students are trying to prepare for upcoming exams through the program.
College entrance exams scheduled at schools during the two-week shut down have been postponed, the College Board and other groups announced last week.
“It is not the same as you sitting in the classroom and being able to ask questions and to learn and look at information,” Ferrer said.
Teachers and students received handouts and emails Friday on the two weeks of supplementary materials provided by the county schools “to keep the brain engaged and to keep children in the habit of study,” school spokesman Bob Mosier said.
The handout detailed how the lessons are designed to engage students and families in learning opportunities. Students can access what the system is calling AACPS e-Learning through the website on Monday morning.
County schools superintendent George Arlotto said Saturday in a virtual town hall arranged by county government that students will be considered on spring break. While the material sent home and the online and TV components won’t be graded, they are designed as lessons.
The idea is to complete these lessons throughout the shutdown. The lessons are “content standards in targeted areas” and will first start on literacy and math, stated the handout.
For technical problems, the school system set up an email address that will be monitored, Mosier said.
Despite the availability of online and TV material, some students said they are concerned about the impact on their day-to-day education.
During the two-week break, Ferrer, the Meade High student, said she will still prepare for SATs and her exams by dividing up subjects by day and focusing on assignments one at a time.
Ferrer’s concerns for upcoming assessments were echoed by other students in the same program. Lizbeth Padilla, a 17-year-old Meade High School junior, said though she was initially relieved to hear about the break she is still stressed.
“I want to rest because mental health matters and it has been a very stressful semester,” Padilla said but she said she has a lot of work to do as part of the program.
In order to compensate for the two-week closure, the district announced that schools would be open on April 9, 10 and 13 — the three days previously scheduled as Easter/Spring break. A move that Padilla considers unfair.
“They are not considering how they are telling teachers to give us this workload and they are taking away our spring break,” she said.
Other students said the two-week closure will leave students behind, said Drake Smith, a 17-year-old Meade High junior and part of the International Baccalaureate program.
“This is a big hassle and burden for students, teachers and everyone,” Smith said. But he acknowledged that the decision was the right one.
“The social distancing is a very fine idea until we can get testing and more information on who has it and who doesn’t have it,” he said.