Anne Arundel schools to get 100,000 COVID tests from the county; 100,000 more to be distributed to the community

Of the 200,000 COVID-19 tests Anne Arundel County ordered last week, 100,000 will be going to the more than 80,000 students at Anne Arundel County Public Schools as well as school staff.
“The first priority was to get them to these families who have kids going back to school so that we can slow the spread of this virus in schools,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said.
The tests were expected to arrive last week, Pittman said, but have yet to come. He anticipates they’ll be here within days.
“The other 100,000 will be distributed through our libraries, our churches and some of our partners who have helped us to reach underserved communities,” Pittman said.
The county doesn’t quite have the full picture of how much COVID-19 is spreading through the community, but officials know this trajectory is unsustainable.
“The COVID case rate is really unknown at this point because we only have the data from these PCR tests. Most people are testing with take-home tests,” Pittman said. “So the number of infections is higher than what is reported; I think there’s a consensus on that.”
On Tuesday, the case rate calculated from tests that are reported to the county is up to 176 positive tests per 100,000 residents per day, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. Last week, the county’s case rate reached 109 positive cases per 100,000 residents per day, and that was more than five times the 20 cases per 100,000 average at the beginning of last month.
“Nobody can keep up with the number of cases,” Kalyanaraman said.
Data the county is able to keep track of comprehensively is hospitalizations, which are skyrocketing.
“We have 252 COVID patients hospitalized. We were shocked when it went from the low 40s to the low 80s just about two weeks ago, and these numbers just keep shooting up,” Pittman said.
Kalyanaraman said the pressure on hospitals affects all residents, whether or not they have COVID-19.
“This has put tremendous strain on our hospitals,” Kalyanaraman said. “They came out with their declarations last week that they’re continuing to have to adjust. That is going to change the ways people get care. More surgeries that people really depend on and need for their health are going to be postponed. It’s just going to take longer to get care. This has a ripple effect; even if you don’t think you’re going to be harmed because of COVID, we all need health care. And hospitals are some of the most important civic institutions we have.”
The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie and the Luminis Health network, which includes hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham, shifted last week to “crisis” and “contingency” standards of care. The change means the hospitals can take emergency measures to ease some of the burden on doctors and nurses, including postponing some surgical procedures, cutting back on documentation and converting physical spaces to other uses as needed.
This comes the same morning Gov. Larry Hogan announced a 30-day state of emergency, which allows the state to mobilize 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard, open more testing sites and tap into other resources to combat the spread of COVID-19. The governor also announced Monday that face masks would be required in all state buildings.
“I think the governor is doing a good job on this,” Pittman said. “I feel like we have an ally in the governor’s office in this battle.”