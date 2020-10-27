Anne Arundel announces $5 million relief program for restaurants, food-service businesses; county extends expedited permits for outdoor dining

Relief for restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic will be available soon through a new CARES Act initiative from Anne Arundel County, and with winter looming, a new order from County Executive Steuart Pittman extends the expedited permitting process for establishments seeking to erect tents for outdoor dining.
Restaurants and food-service businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for up to $10,000 in aid under a new program through the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation starting in mid-November.
The grants will be funded with a $5 million allocation of the federal CARES Act money, the latest in a flurry of new programs designed to support vulnerable county residents. The program also relies on an anticipated statewide program that would provide additional funding to local jurisdictions for direct aid to restaurants, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan last week. Anne Arundel County expects to receive approximately $5 million from the state initiative. Once received, those funds will supplement the county grant program, bringing total funding for the Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program to $10 million.
Pittman announced the new grant program for restaurants a little more than two months before he is required to either spend all of the $101 million from the federal government or give it back. There was some question of whether Congress would extend the Dec. 30 deadline; that date has not yet changed.
The relief for restaurants comes as cooler weather will make it more difficult for restaurants who have coped with limits on indoor gatherings by setting up outdoor seating spaces. The new executive order streamlines the permitting process for restaurants who may have previously had outdoor dining patios but will need to install a tent to continue outdoor service into the colder months.
Pittman said he hopes the actions will help support restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic.
“We hope that this will keep doors from closing permanently,” Pittman said during a call with reporters Tuesday. “You know, we can’t get around the fact that contact tracing shows that transmission does occur at dining establishments, and with the cold weather coming, things aren’t getting better for restaurants or their employees.”
Roxana Rodriguez, owner of Caliente Grill in Annapolis, said she’s already preparing to apply for the grant.
“I am trying to get ready ahead of time because I don’t want to miss it,” Rodriguez said. “In order for us to continue business, we need all the help available.”
Rodriguez doesn’t know what will happen to her business over the winter but said she is willing to get creative and do anything she can to save it. That includes taking advantage of county and state assistance programs and finding ways to seat customers safely outside.
Marshall Weston, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said his organization predicts 40% of Maryland restaurants will close permanently by the end of the year due to the effects of COVID-19. It could be a while before the toll is revealed, likely in a spring report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics showing which restaurants stopped paying their taxes, he said.
“Restaurants are in desperate need, and any relief is welcome,” Weston said.
In addition to county, state, and federal assistance, restaurants will need the public’s support, especially during November and December, which are traditionally busy months due to holidays and gatherings, Weston said. He urged residents to patronize local restaurants in whatever way they feel most comfortable, including dining-in, ordering takeout, or ordering meal kits.
The restaurant relief program is the latest county allocation of federal CARES Act money. Last week the county launched a water bill relief program for the more than 20,000 homeowners who are delinquent during the coronavirus pandemic, grief counseling and support programs for residents who have lost loved ones, and enhanced case management for residents affected by the virus. The county dedicated $2.3 million for the three new programs.
In another program announced last week, artists and art organizations affected by the pandemic are also eligible for grants up with a $250,000 allocation for individuals and $750,000 funding for organizations.
Pittman’s also previously rolled out similar grant programs, including those for small, locally owned businesses and child care providers.
The Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program will target food trucks, catering businesses, bed and breakfast establishments and dine-in, non-drive-through restaurants. Restaurants and foodservice businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses such as rent, payroll and utilities, and costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment.
The grant cannot be used for any expenses previously covered by another federal, state or local government COVID-19 related program, losses covered by an insurance policy or capital improvements to the business property.
Catering businesses, bed and breakfast establishments and dine-in, non-drive through restaurants can apply for $10,000, and food trucks can seek $5,000.
A qualified business must:
- Be located in Anne Arundel County.
- Open and operating before March 13.
- In good standing with the State of Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
- Submit a copy of an active foodservice license issued by Anne Arundel County Department of Health, a signed W-9 form.
- Applicants also will be required to upload a voided company check to facilitate an ACH deposit of the grant amount to the business bank account.
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. is developing a system on its website where businesses can create an account and complete the entire application process. The application period is expected to open in mid-November. For additional information, inquiries can be sent to grants@aaedc.org.
Direct aid to impacted residents
Pittman also said the county would expand relief efforts using gift cards to food service workers who have lost wages and tip income. He didn’t funnel anymore CARES Act funding toward the program but expanded eligibility to residents not previously eligible.
The Humanitarian Relief Fund, managed by the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp., provides temporary financial assistance in the form of a $500 Visa gift card to restaurant workers who have lost wages, including tips, as a result of reduced hours or reduced customers in restaurants and foodservice businesses. The program was previously only available to residents who were not eligible for other government assistance, such as unemployment insurance, for any reason including lack of citizenship or other documentation. Now, it’s available to any county residents making less than $25 an hour, who has lost income during the pandemic.
To apply, residents have to upload proof of Anne Arundel County residency, proof of termination from an employer and a final pay stub to prove the former wage. People who lack any of the listed documents can still apply, but will just have to explain their situation to Workforce Development in a phone call after applying. Residents can apply online at www.aawdc.org/relief or call 410-424-3240 for more information.