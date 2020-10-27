Anne Arundel announces $5 million relief program for restaurants, food-service businesses; county extends expedited permits for outdoor dining

The grants will be funded with a $5 million allocation of the federal CARES Act money, the latest in a flurry of new programs designed to support vulnerable county residents. The program also relies on an anticipated statewide program that would provide additional funding to local jurisdictions for direct aid to restaurants, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan last week. Anne Arundel County expects to receive approximately $5 million from the state initiative. Once received, those funds will supplement the county grant program, bringing total funding for the Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program to $10 million.