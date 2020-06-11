Anne Arundel aligns reopening with Maryland, indoor dining starts at 5 p.m. Friday

Anne Arundel County gave the go-ahead Thursday for indoor dining at restaurants and reopening outdoor amusement starting at 5 p.m. Friday, lining up with Gov. Larry Hogan’s widest statewide permissions as long as businesses abide by strict health and safety guidelines.
County Executive Steuart Pittman also will follow Hogan’s lead on the next wave of permissions, allowing indoor fitness facilities, casinos, arcades and malls to open June 19. Restrooms and playgrounds at county parks also will open on that date.
Masks are still required inside all businesses where face-to-face contact is possible, and in restaurants when possible, Pittman said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. Restaurants and outdoor amusement like go-karts and mini-golf are all expected to comply with state guidance as they reopen, Pittman said.
“Moving forward at this pace carries some risk, but the confusion created by separate rules from the state and local jurisdictions does not work from a planning or a public health perspective," Pittman said. “We must all be in this together.”
A spokesman for Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the city would follow the county reopening guidelines.
His decision came one day after Hogan’s announcement, and one day after he himself was tested for the virus. He attended a vigil in honor of victims of police brutality last weekend and followed public health guidance for all attendees of a mass gathering to be tested. The new advice is an effort to prevent a spike in the virus, which has infected at least 4,421, killed at least 182, and left more than 64,000 county residents unemployed.
“Our ability to keep our numbers declining now depends on strict adherence to best practices by our businesses, and careful distancing and face covering by our residents,” Pittman said. "With government restrictions being relaxed, it is time for us as individuals to complete the work we started. Let’s isolate this virus.”
He made his decision Thursday after consulting with county Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and his recovery advisory team. He said the members bring valuable perspectives, and today completely changed his mind on how he was planning to proceed.
On Wednesday following Hogan’s announcement, he said he was concerned that the week-by-week reopening pace set by the governor was too quick. He worried that the new permissions were implemented before officials had a chance to see how prior permissions reflected in the data.
While he previously had set a slower pace for reopening in the county, he said it’s difficult to maintain that when outside the county, more and more new permissions are allowed. He received significant pushback from local Republicans, business owners, and others when he tried to slow the county’s reopening, with the county council considering a bill that would have stripped him of his coronavirus-related emergency powers, and several protests calling for reopening happening around the county.