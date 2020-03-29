Anne Arundel police start to require certain crimes be reported online to prevent spread of the coroanvirus

While the Anne Arundel County Police Department had already implemented taking calls for minor infractions by the phone, they said Sunday they will require certain crimes to be reported online to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
The online police reporting allows citizens to remain in their home and not have to interact in-person with an officer.
By using this online resource, citizens enable police officers to remain in service for higher priority calls, according to press release. If the crime is actively in progress call 911 or 410-222-8610. If you are calling to file a police report, you may be told that an officer will call you back to take the information for your report.
Criteria for filing an online report are listed on the website. You do not need to call the police department first to file an Online Crime Report, which will be reviewed on the day its submitted or the next business day.
To increase social distancing, you will be required to file your report online if you are reporting any of the following crimes:
- Destruction to a vehicle
- Destruction of property/vandalism
- Theft from a vehicle
- Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
- Tampering with a vehicle
- Attempted vehicle theft
- Credit or debit card theft
- Identity theft
- Lost property
- Telephone misuse
- Trespassing