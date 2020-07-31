July 31: Anne Arundel adds 86 cases, no new deaths and 7-day positivity average drops to 4.11%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 86 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There were no new reported deaths.
New data shows the county with 6,770 total cases and 208 total confirmed deaths. At least eight other people are believed to have died of the virus, but were never tested. The seven-day average positivity rate in the county is now 4.11%., down from 4.36% on Thursday.
Across the state, at least 1,169 more people have tested positive for the virus, and five more have died, according to data from the state department of health. The statewide positivity rate is 4.54%.
More than 28,000 tests were processed in Maryland in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 1,214,764.
