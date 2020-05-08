Anne Arundel Medical Center cuts pay for some doctors, faces slow recovery as Maryland reopens

Anne Arundel Medical Center has offered a 30 percent pay cut to doctors whose normal practices slowed to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic and are now helping treat COVID-19 patients.
A copy of a contract amendment for specialists obtained by The Capital describes the reduced pay as a loan until their practices are back up and running. Although the ban on elective procedures lifted Wednesday is expected to make that happen, most experts predict it may be a slow return to normal.
The offer comes as hospitals nationally are under immense financial pressures brought on by the added burden of treating patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the loss of revenue from elective procedures.
Hospitals in Anne Arundel County and across Maryland have taken a number of steps to save money as they grapple with patients avoiding emergency rooms and outpatient clinics. AAMC furloughed 1,100 employees in April and retrained 350 workers for other areas of the hospital during the public health crisis.
Those job cuts primarily affected primary care, physical therapy and other outpatient care facilities.
Maryland hospitals predicted a revenue shortfall of $1 billion in just three months from April to June. Considering the limitations associated with the lifting of the ban few, if any, hospitals won’t see their business return to full pre-crisis levels any time soon, said Bob Atlas, president of Maryland Hospital Association.
“We are in uncharted waters and as such we find ourselves forced to make decisions that would never have been contemplated six weeks ago,” Peter Odenwald, Luminus Health chief operating officer, wrote in an email explaining the contract.
The AAMC contract change sent to doctors on April 9 was a previously undisclosed step for AAMC and its parent company Luminis Health. It followed three days after the closure of walk-in medical practices under Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency orders.
Doctors who paid based on the number of patients they see in appointments have seen their incomes plummet. More than 80 percent of physicians signed the contract, called the Compensation Stabilization Program, the hospital said.
“We’ve heard from many physicians that they were glad for the opportunity to maintain much of their regular pay and workload, given the reduction in their main services, and appreciated the opportunity to redeploy and contribute to our COVID-19 efforts,” the hospital said in a statement.
As part of the contract change, doctors are required to help with an anticipated surge of more than 500 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Specialists who did not sign the amendment to their contract, and those not involved with emergency services, would see their income fall even farther trying to maintain revenue solely on lower-paid telehealth video visits.
“They have no financial guarantees. Their physicians who are on the front lines who are getting exposed to the coronavirus have no guarantees,” said one AAMC doctor who spoke on the condition that he not be identified.
Officials at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie declined to comment on how they were saving expenses during the pandemic but stated its health system “remains a financially sound healthcare organization.” BWMC, as part of the University of Maryland Medical System, has not furloughed staff.
Twenty-six members of AAMC’s senior staff also have accepted a pay cut, said Gary Jobson, chair of the board of directors at Luminis Health. They asked that the money go into an employee relief fund.
Outpatient visits and elective surgeries turn over a high volume of patients during a relatively short length of stay. These services often drive a hospital’s income, which typically runs a 1% or 2% operating margin, said Dr. Albert Wu, professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
An analysis by the American Hospital Association found that over a four-month period from March through June U.S. hospitals could lose more than $200 billion or an average of $50.7 billion per month. With many people losing their jobs and their health insurance, the hospitals could also see an increase in unpaid bills.
AAMC is one of more than 240 hospitals nationwide that furloughed workers to save costs, according to hospital business magazine Becker’s Hospital Review.
Seven weeks after banning elective surgeries and non-urgent services, Hogan announced Wednesday he was lifting restriction for practices that have at least a one week supply of scarce personal protective equipment for patients and staff. The decision is part of his first phase to reopen the state’s economy.
Patients holding off on seeking care for crucial scans or needed diagnoses can once again receive those services and physicians can resume payment for providing them. But the patient flow back to hospitals and private practices in a state with 28,163 confirmed coronavirus cases is not expected to start with a rush.
“Some of the larger institutions will have a lag. I think a lot of people are nervous and will be hesitant to go, they’ll have to struggle with that,” said Gene Ransom, CEO of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society. “This (announcement) at least gets things up and moving.”
Whether a physician works for private practice, in a group contracted by a hospital or contracts with a hospital directly, that doctor is typically paid based on the volume of patients. Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services agreed to reimburse some video and phone visits as an alternative to face to face appointments, but those visits still bill at a fraction of the cost.
Maryland hospitals have seen some relief through the state’s cost-saving all-payer global budget and Maryland Health Service Cost Review Commission’s rate-setting system, which guarantees facility fee payment rather than hospitals negotiating with insurance companies.
Measures that the HSCRC can take will help, as will some of the federal relief dollars, but hospitals do not foresee the gap created by a seven-week halt in services closing entirely, Atlas said.
Hospitals also incurred costs in the run-up to the projected surge in COVID-19 patients. AAMC ramped up capacity from 385 beds to 710 beds in a few weeks to meet the demand of incoming COVID-19 patients. Doctors Community Hospital in Prince George’s County, also owned by Luminis Health, added 300 beds to its 200-bed facility.
AAMC and BWMC deployed triage tents outside their building, stopped surgeries and used ambulatory examining rooms as COVID-19 overflow beds. Although hospitals continue to be very busy treating an influx in patients, Hogan said Wednesday the curve of hospitalization rates and intensive care cases are flattening.
A recent letter to workers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, which includes the system hospitals and school of medicine, officials recognized staff contributions during the pandemic but announced the elimination of merit raises, limited hiring, furloughs and suspension of retirement contributions. Executive pay will be cut up to 20%.
“Unfortunately, Johns Hopkins Medicine is not immune to the broader economic impact of the pandemic,” said the letter signed by Dr. Paul Rothman, dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Hopkins Medicine, and Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Hopkins Medicine.
It is unclear the immediate effect Hogan’s announcement will have on AAMC furloughs and physician loans. As the state takes its first tentative steps toward reopening, health officials caution that another surge in cases and hospitalization could knock the economy down harder.
“We have to be judicious and cautious but we really do want to get things open because physicians are hurting,” Ransom said.