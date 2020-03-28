Anne Arundel Medical Center workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic need more medical supplies. Here’s how to help.

Anne Arundel County Medical Center, like many other hospitals across the globe, has a shortage of supplies as nurses, doctors and others fight to saves lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital has created a foundation where people can donate money to the hospital and its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are experiencing a very real need for supplies and support for our clinical teams who are working long and demanding hours to care for all patients in our community, including those infected with COVID-19,” Jan Wood, AAMC Foundation president and chief development officer, said in a statement.
The Community Response Fund is an opportunity for the public to directly support AAMC’s hard-working care teams and the hospital’s greatest needs throughout the health crisis, Wood said.
Almost 200 cities of all sizes across the country reported a dire need for face masks and other medical supplies in a survey published Friday by the United States Conference of Mayors.
Baltimore was the only city in Maryland to participate in the survey, though county hospitals have made it clear locally they need supplies.
Money donated to the fund will go toward:
- Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, Avagard sanitizer, isolation gowns, and protective hardware.
- Counseling for staff who are experiencing extreme stress and trauma
- Financial assistance for patients who can no longer afford health insurance due to job loss
- Up to the minute training so caregivers can learn the rapidly evolving knowledge on how to safely and successfully care for and heal infectious disease patients
- iPads and Bluetooth communication tools to allow patients and staff to keep in touch with loved ones while visitor restrictions are in place
- Food and nourishment to keep our care teams focused and alert
The hospital is also accepting help in the form of blood drives and donated personal protective gear.
A resource page for pandemic-related news, updates and donation opportunities is on AAMC’s website at https://www.aahs.org/luminishealth/coronavirus-community/.
“We are deeply grateful for your passion and commitment to take care of your neighbors, your loved ones, and our AAMC caregivers at this time,” Wood said