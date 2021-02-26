Feb. 26: Anne Arundel adds 100 COVID cases as the winter surge dwindles, two more die

Anne Arundel County added 100 coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths as numbers have leveled off from a winter surge. The county’s positivity rate is down to 4.54%.
At least 59 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Anne Arundel County, no change from Thursday.
The newly reported cases bring the total number of infections since March to 35,510 and the total number of deaths to 520. Another 14 people are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 970 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 33 more Marylanders have died. At least 943 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of nine people since Thursday.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.66%, continuing a downward trend.
The state now reports a total of 380,436 infections and 7,656 deaths.
Vaccines
Across the state, more than 898,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, and about 678,000 have received both doses. The state is currently vaccinating residents in groups 1A, 1B and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, people in congregate care settings and group homes, educators and school staff, people over 65 and people with some high-risk conditions.
In Anne Arundel, 72,128 people have received the first dose and 36,142 have received both doses. The county opened a south county vaccine clinic in Shady Side Thursday.
Anne Arundel County is currently only vaccinating people in groups 1A and 1B, so the eligibility window isn’t quite as wide. Anne Arundel residents in group 1C can still get vaccinated at a state mass vaccination clinic or private pharmacy now before the county sites open up their registration to people in group 1C.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 2,109 (2668)
- Annapolis (21403): 2,081 (2363)
- Annapolis (21405): 35 (46)
- Annapolis (21409): 836 (1027)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (31)
- Arnold (21012): 899 (1131)
- Brooklyn (21225): 736 (2151)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 93 (121)
- Crofton (21114): 998 (1310)
- Crownsville (21032): 387 (575)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 187 (405)
- Davidsonville (21035): 331 (402)
- Deale (20751): 82 (105)
- Dunkirk (20754): 21 (312)
- Edgewater (21037): 887 (1167)
- Fort Meade (20755): (305)
- Friendship (20758): 30 (34)
- Galesville (20765): 22 (28)
- Gambrills (21054): 540 (714)
- Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 2,099 (2608)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 3,293 (3847)
- Hanover (21076): 990 (1431)
- Harmans (21077): 18 (17)
- Harwood (20776): 130(148)
- Jessup (20794): 221 (1766)
- Laurel (20724): 1,247 (1423)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 510 (634)
- Lothian (20711): 386 (458)
- Millersville (21108): 866 (1018)
- Naval Academy (21402): (145)
- North Beach (20714): 12 (183)
- Odenton (21113): 1,505 (1804)
- Owings (20736): 0 (372)
- Pasadena (21122): 3,288 (4001)
- Riva (21140): 122 (154)
- Severn (21144): 1,819 (2184)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,182 (1652)
- Shady Side (20764): 151 (186)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 39 (50)
- West River (20778): 72 (83)