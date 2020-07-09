Anne Arundel County makes masks mandatory in public spaces

Anne Arundel County residents will be required to wear face masks in public buildings and outside in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, the county executive announced Thursday.
In announcing the new public health measure, County Executive Steuart Pittman also issued a warning to bar-goers who don’t maintain social distancing and or masking requirements. He said the county Health Department will begin enforcing rules that require bars and restaurants to compile with health protocols.
“We cannot allow the actions of a handful of irresponsible business owners to cause an industry-wide shutdown,” Pittman said.
The change comes as governors of Sun Belt states experiencing an unsettling resurgence in coronavirus cases issue similar orders. Anne Arundel County’s public safety order goes beyond Gov. Larry Hogan’s requirement, issued in April, that face masks be worn inside retail and grocery stores.
Marylanders must also wear masks on public transportation.
It also is being unveiled on a day when Maryland reported 14 straight days of a seven-day average testing positivity rate below 5%, matching the World Health Organization recommendation of such a stretch before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
To shield Anne Arundel County from a second surge in coronavirus cases, County Executive Pittman and Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced a plan to “Keep Anne Arundel Open” Thursday that includes providing financial relief to individuals who don’t qualify for unemployment benefits and enforcing public health protocols.
Six states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — were focused to reimpose restrictions on businesses after coronavirus cases spiked at alarming rates. Several other states have paused their reopening efforts.
Kalyanaraman said Tuesday restaurants and bars have a higher risk of becoming potential clusters for outbreaks because people pack together indoors without masks. County health data has yet to document any outbreaks coming from businesses reopening or large Black Lives Matter protests that occurred across the county in June.
This story will be updated.