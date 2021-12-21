Here’s where you can get a free at-home rapid COVID test in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county is distributing 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for free at various locations starting Tuesday.
Health departments across the state have begun to distribute COVID-19 tests at libraries and other public locations to meet a frenzied demand ahead of the holidays, and as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations quickly increase. Tests will be available at Live! Casino & Hotel, Westfield Annapolis, Arundel Mills, fire stations, police departments and county government offices, among others, Pittman announced.
Each household can take up to three test kits. Each box contains one test.
“We have a shortage of test kits and the lines at our testing centers are long as this surge, and the holidays, have got people to do the right thing, which is to test when they have symptoms,” Pittman said. The 100,000 tests arrived at the health department Friday, Pittman added. He expects all of the kits will be distributed during the holiday.
Tests are available at locations listed below while supplies last:
Annapolis Exchange
1955 Annapolis Exchange, Annapolis
Kits are available for pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Kits will not be distributed this Friday because of the Christmas Eve holiday.
Anne Arundel County Health Department
6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie
Kits are available for pickup in the parking lot from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Live! Casino & Hotel
7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover
Kits are available from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Distribution will resume Monday through Dec. 30, if supplies remain. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the side of the hotel.
Westfield Annapolis
2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis
Kits are available starting Tuesday for store owners and their employees. Individuals can also receive a test kit at the public library inside the mall. Around 4,000 kits will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday at a table by Westfield Annapolis’ management office located near Forever 21.
Arundel Mills
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover
Kits can be picked up at guest services or the mall office.
Anne Arundel County Public Library
Kits are available at all public library locations during operating hours. For more information, go to aacpl.net.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department stations
Kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday through Thursday at the below locations:
- Fire Station 33, 15 Central Ave., Glen Burnie
- Fire Station 3, 3123 Riva Road, Riva
- Fire Station 12, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
- Fire Station 27, 3498 Fort Meade Road, Laurel
Anne Arundel County Police Department stations
Kits will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the below locations:
- Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
- Southern District Police Station, 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
- Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Anne Arundel County government offices
Kits are available at buildings’ security desks from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kits are also available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the below locations:
- Heritage Office complex, 2662 Riva Road, Annapolis
- County Government Building, 1 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis
- Henry L. Hein Public Service Building, 7480 Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie