Anne Arundel County Food Bank looking for more pantry sites, volunteers

Anne Arundel County Food Bank is expanding their mobile food pantries and working to distribute food to the county during the coronavirus pandemic while also trying to limit contact among people throughout the process.
Food bank director Susan Thomas said they are constantly adding food pantry locations on their website. Those locations serve as pick-up sites and hours vary while others require appointments. Most of the food bank’s drop-off sites were county locations in public spaces and are closed to due to the virus.
And the food bank has canceled its spring food drive, a popular annual event.
“We are working to bridge the gaps in a few areas where additional pantries are needed,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, there isn’t food at the stores for purchase that would usually go to our virtual food drives. So we can’t do that anymore."
Thomas is asking citizens to donate through their website via PayPal, so they can purchase through distributors. The food bank is not encouraging people to go to stores and purchase food for donations. They are asking for people to purchase items through their Amazon food drive. Items that last longer and are multi-use is what they are asking people to purchase, Thomas said.
For the food pantries, the county has implemented limited contact procedures to keep volunteers safe while disturbing food. An important step as pantries are often staffed by senior citizens, who are at greater risk of dying from the virus.
With those individuals staying home, volunteers will be needed.
“We foresee them being at high potential risk, we will be in need (of) volunteers,” Thomas added. “We will need people to fill in at the pantry level.”
The food bank is working with the Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross while supplying them with more volunteers if necessary.
“Right now we are checking what their needs are and identify where the gaps are and what resources are available," said Joe Hurst, Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross. “We all trying to get on the same page. With schools closing, this is something that will need to be ramped up.”
Thomas said she is witnessing the community come together and is “happy” to see it. The food bank began to prepare when the outbreak began in China, though there still hasn’t been enough time to get additional food donated, especially with canceling events like the spring food drive.
“So we have more food going out and less food coming in,” Thomas said. “Our retail rescue has completely dropped a lot of stores due the closings and nothing to donate. We are definitely going through a lot of food right now.”
While Thomas is worrying about restocking food, she wants people to know the pantries are there if they need help.
according to Thomas.
The food bank is working on a backup list for volunteers who would like to help out can call 410-923-4255. They are also looking for locations in south county where a mobile/pop up site can be established.
Red Cross is asking people to donate blood during this time. Many blood drives have been canceled and blood is always needed, Hurst said.
“These are trying times and we hope people can remain calm. Please don’t hoard,” Hurst said. “Really hoping people will take what they need. Buy what you need for a week, not for armageddon, we just aren’t there yet.
"Finally, let’s just take care of each other.”
PANTRIES
Annapolis Church of God, 84 Janwall Street, Annapolis, 410-961-0892, Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Asbury Broadneck, 657 Broadneck Road, Annapolis, 410‐757‐2995, second and third Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; third Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; fourth Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.
Asbury West Street, 87 West Street, Annapolis, 410‐268‐9500, Wednesday & Fridays 9 a.m ‐ 11 a.m.
Cecil Memorial, 15 Parole Street, Annapolis, 410‐266‐5651, fourth Friday 9 a.m. ‐10:30 a.mm Every Thursday 10:30 a.m. ‐11 a.m.
Eastport UMC, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, 410‐263‐5490, third Wednesday 11 a.m. ‐1 p.m.
First Baptist Of Annapolis, 31 West Washington Street, Annapolis, 410‐268‐5532, Saturdays 11 a.m.‐ 1 p.m.
Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis , 410-263-6680, Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. ‐11 a.m.
Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, 410-263-4091, Tuesday 9 a.m. ‐3:30 p.m. APPT NEEDED
St Luke’s, 1011 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, 410-268-5419, Tuesdays 11 a.m. ‐ noon
My Brothers Pantry, 301 College Parkway, Arnold, 410‐757‐5190, third Saturday 9 a.m. ‐ 11 a.m. Call for Emergencies
Crofton Christian Caring Counsel (CCCC), 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, 410-721-5770, Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m - 3 p.m. first Sunday 3 p.m. ‐5 p.m.
South Shore Baptist, 725 Herald Harbor Road, Crownsville, 410‐923‐6900, Tuesday 10 a.m. ‐ 2 p.m. Saturdays 9 a.m. ‐ 1 p.m.
Community Gospel Church, 8223 Fort Smallwood Road, Curtis Bay, 410-255-9310, third Saturday 12:30 p.m. ‐ 2:30 p.m.
Riva Trace Baptist, 475 West Central Ave., Davidsonville, 410‐798‐4868, first Saturday 8 a.m. ‐11 a.m.
All Hallows, 3600 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, 410-798-0808, third Mondays 9:30 a.m. ‐ 11 a.m.
Arundel Christian Church, 710 Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie, 410‐760‐3007, Tuesday 10 a.m. ‐ 12:30 a.m. March 24th ‐ 5:30 p.m. ‐ 7 p.m.
Gateway Church, 996 Point Pleasant Road, Glen Burnie, 443 802 2882, second Saturday 10 a.m. ‐ 11:30 a.m.
Harundale Presbyterian, 1020 Eastway Road, Glen Burnie, 410 766 4338, Tuesdays 12:30 p.m. ‐ 1:30 p.m.
Life of Victory,7491 B&A Blvd, Glen Burnie, 443‐989‐8174, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. ‐ 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ‐ 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m. ‐ noon
Rock Steward, 7566 East Howard Road, Glen Burnie, 410‐761‐9272, fourth Tuesday 12 p.m. ‐ 2 p.m.
St. Philip Neri, 6405 South Orchard Road, Linthicum, 410‐859‐0571, third Thursday 12 p.m. ‐ 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. ‐ 7 p.m. Call for Appointment
SCAN 5757, Solomons Island Road, Lothian, 410‐867‐2838, Thursdays & Saturdays 9 a.m.‐ 12 p.m.
Kingdom Celebration, 1350 Blair Drive ,Odenton, 410-672-2003, Tuesdays 11 a.m. ‐ 1 p.m.
Pasadena SDA Lifestyle, 10 Seaborne Drive, Pasadena, 443-668-3979, Monday 11 a.m.‐1 p.m.
Winning Souls, 2322 Mountain Road, Pasadena, 301‐237‐4854, second & fourth Saturday 10 a.m.‐ 1 p.m.
Fellowship of Pentecostal Churches, 7862 Quarterfield Road, Severn. 410‐597‐3501, second and fourth Thursday 1 p.m. ‐ 3 p.m.
ACAN 429, Asbury Drive, Severna Park, 410-647-7667, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St John The Evangelist, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, 410‐261‐ 0109 Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. ‐ noon & 2 p.m. ‐ 4 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. ‐ 12 p.m.
Soup Kitchens
Asbury West Street, 87 West ST, Annapolis, 410‐268‐9500, Third Thursday 9 a.m. ‐ 1 p.m. Kitchen‐ Saturday 12 p.m. ‐1:30 p.m.
First Baptist Of Annapolis, 31 West Washington St., Annapolis, 410‐268‐5532, Saturdays 11 a.m. ‐ 1 p.m.
Harundale Presbyterian, 1020 Eastway RD, Glen Burnie, 410-766-4338, Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.‐1:30 p.m.
Pasadena SDA Lifestyle, 10 Seaborne Drive, Pasadena, 443-668-3979 Monday 11 a.m. ‐ 1 p.m.
Pet Pantry
SPCA 1815, Bay Ridge ave, Annapolis, 410-268-4388 BY APPOINTMENT BY APPOINTMENT
Life of Victory, 7491 B&A Blvd, Glen Burnie, 443‐989‐8174, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. ‐ 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ‐ 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m. - noon
BABY PANTRIES
Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis, 410-263-6680, Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. ‐ 11 a.m.
Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, 410-263-4091 Tuesday 9 a.m. ‐ 3:30 p.m. APPT NEEDED
St Luke’s, 1011 Bay Ridge ave., Annapolis, 410-268-5419, Tuesdays 11 a.m. ‐ 12 p.m.
Crofton Christian Caring Counsel (CCCC), 1690 Reidel Road, Crofton, 410‐721‐9129, Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Sunday 3 p.m. ‐ 5 p.m.
Hope for All, 122 Roesler Road, Glen Burnie, 410‐766‐0372. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:30 a.m. ‐ 3:00 p.m.
Life of Victory, 7491 B&A Blvd, Glen Burnie, 443‐989‐8174, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. ‐11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ‐ 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m. ‐ noon
SENIOR PANTRIES
Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, 410 263 4091, Tuesday 9 a.m. ‐ 3:30 p.m. APPT NEEDED
Life of Victory, 7491 B&A Blvd., Glen Burnie, 443‐989‐8174, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. ‐11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ‐ 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m. - noon
CLOTHING BANKS
Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, 410 263 4091, Tuesday 9 a.m.‐3:30 p.m. APPT NEEDED
Hope for All, 122 Roesler Road, Glen Burnie, 410‐766‐0372, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:30 a.m.‐3:00 p.m.
Life of Victory, 7491 B&A Blvd, Glen Burnie, 443‐989‐8174, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.‐11 a.m. & 6 p.m.‐ 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m.‐12 p.m.
Rock Steward, 7566 East Howard Road, Glen Burnie, 410‐761‐9272 fourth Tuesday 12 p.m‐2 p.m.