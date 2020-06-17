Anne Arundel County food pantries anticipate surge in hungry residents despite Maryland’s coronavirus reopening

In an effort to keep up with the influx of hungry Anne Arundel County residents over the past 11 weeks, the shelves of food banks and neighborhood pantries have been continuously wiped clean at week’s end. That won’t end soon.
Pantry staff and volunteers say the need for food will only grow more severe as Maryland and Anne Arundel County reopens and paused mortgage and utility bills resume. The state is reopening but it will take time for people to return to work as the economy recovers.
“The need has not decreased. We’re seeing 50% of people coming to pantries each week are new,” said Susan Thomas, executive director of Anne Arundel County Food Bank.
The economy is slowly reopening with restaurants and retail stores are beckoning customers who are eager to leave their homes after quarantine. But health protocols require businesses to serve half their normal capacity, meaning some furloughed workers will not be invited back to work.
“When people go back to work and mortgage, electric bills come due at the same time, people are getting further behind on bills without working. The need for our services will continue for six months to a year as things get back to some normalcy,” Thomas said.
Anne Arundel County Food Bank distributes goods to nearly 150 food pantries across the county during the coronavirus pandemic. Since late March the food bank has given out 6,021 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food, along with other essential supplies.
Diapers, both for infants and adults, are constantly in short supply.
Here is list of a few Anne Arundel County charities, churches and neighborhood pantries accepting donations:
Anne Arundel County Food Bank
Located at 120 Marbury Drive in Crownsville, the food bank is accepting donations dropped off on its dock during operating hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations can be made to the food bank by texting the word “food” to 41444 or on their website https://aafoodbank.org/.
Produce, frozen meat, canned food and other perishable and nonperishable items are accepted.
The food bank is running short on adult diapers of all sizes. It also accepts gently used medical devices like canes and wheelchairs, personal protective equipment, both homemade and medical grade.
Executive Director Susan Thomas said the food bank actively is looking to hire temporary warehouse workers and drivers. The positions are temporary through December and people can view the job advertisement on Facebook and their website. Resumes can be sent to marta@aafoodbank.org.
Feed Anne Arundel
Feed Anne Arundel is supporting several local restaurants and pop-up pantries by providing hot meals at collection sites. The organization has served more than 10,000 meals and raised $90,000 through a GoFundMe. Feed Anne Arundel also accepts volunteers and monetary donations on its sponsor website, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, at https://www.ripkenfoundation.org/donate.
Pop-up pantries
There are several “pop up pantries” around the county opened in areas that have a great need for their services. These pantries are run by churches, community groups, city and county organizations and neighborly residents who volunteer and donate. Pam Brown, executive director of the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families, said more than 55,000 meals have been given out through these pantries.
Locations include West Annapolis, Tyler Heights, Georgetown East, Mills Parole, Severn Covenant and Brooklyn Park, among others.
Some churches include First Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Linthicum, Heritage Community Church in Severn, St. Mark United Methodist Church in Hanover, St. James’ Episcopal Parish in Lothian, Community United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Kingdom Celebration Center in Odenton, Empowering Believers Church in Glen Burnie and other churches apart of the coalition Love Anne Arundel.
These pantries feed a range of 500 to 1500 people a week and always need donations and volunteers.
Some needed items include:
- Diapers especially size 3, 4, 5, 6
- Wipes
- Rash Cream
- Baby Food for months 6 to 12 months old
- Eggs
- Milk (1/2 gallon or gallon)
- Yogurt
- Sour cream
- Frozen meat
- Frozen meals
- Gatorade or Pedialyte
- Sliced Cheese (yellow or white) and shredded cheese (Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack)
- Whole Grain Bread
- Tortillas
- Peanut Butter and Jam/Jelly
- Pancake Mix and Syrup
- Cereal, Pop-Tarts or muffins
- Cookies Crackers (saltine, Ritz, etc)
- Crackers, Goldfish, Chips
- Oatmeal (plain is better nutrition but people also send us the packets)
- Cereal bars
- Protein Bars
- Nuts
- Trail mix
- White Rice
- Dried black or pinto beans
- 2 lb or 4 lb Corn Meal (Masa or Maseca)
- Cooking oil (vegetable/Wesson/canola)
- Chiles (Jalapenos, habanero, etc)
- Goya achiote
- Sugar, salt
- Broth (chicken or vegetable (liquid)
- Broth-bouillon soups (soothing for people sick with COVID-19)
- Coconut juice or coconut water
- Mango or pineapple juice
- Instant coffee
- Dried milk or creamer
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Shampoo
- Body Soap
- Lotion
- Shaving Cream
- Feminine Pads
- Razors
- Deodorant
- Hand Soap
- Dish Soap
- Paper Towels
- Toilet paper
- Lysol Wipes
- Laundry Pods
- Bleach
- Crayons, colored pencils, markers
- Paper, glue, glitter
- Coloring books for age 1 through 18
- Art kits, art projects, science projects
- Puzzles for each age group