As hospitalizations double in Anne Arundel County, health department to hand out 100,000 COVID rapid tests

“Last week I noted that our hospitals in one week — Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center — had doubled the number of COVID patients that they had from the mid-40s up to 85. And this week, they’re at 95 [COVID-19 patients],” Pittman said at a news conference. “We met [Monday] with our hospitals and it’s a very, very, very stressful time in the hospitals. The staffing shortages have not gotten better. The surge in cases is impacting our nurses, our doctors and all of the staff there.”