Sept. 6: Anne Arundel County adds 52 coronavirus cases as positive test rate continues to rise to 3.94%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 52 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 512 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 8,751 confirmed cases and 228 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 112,119 confirmed cases and 3,655 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,064,239 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 16,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.63%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.94%.
Statewide, 341 people are currently hospitalized with 96 patients in the ICU and 245 patients in acute care.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Sunday. This data uses the state’s data because the county does not update its numbers on Sunday.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state also accounts for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes.
- Annapolis (21401): 813
- Annapolis (21403): 866
- Annapolis (21405): 16
- Annapolis (21409): 224
- Annapolis Junction (20701): N/A
- Arnold (21012): 261
- Brooklyn (21225): 671
- BWI Airport (21240): N/A
- Churchton (20733): 24
- Crofton (21114): 263
- Crownsville (21032): 119
- Curtis Bay (21226): 87
- Davidsonville (21035): 57
- Deale (20751): 23
- Dunkirk (20754): 64
- Edgewater (21037): 322
- Fort Meade (20755): 48
- Friendship (20758): N/A
- Galesville (20765): N/A
- Gambrills (21054): 171
- Gibson Island (21056): N/A
- Glen Burnie (21060): 596
- Glen Burnie (21061): 997
- Hanover (21076): 354
- Harmans (21077): N/A
- Harwood (20776): 27
- Jessup (20794): 678
- Laurel (20724): 484
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 136
- Lothian (20711): 134
- Millersville (21108): 199
- Naval Academy (21402): 13
- North Beach (20714): 36
- Odenton (21113): 416
- Owings (20736): 65
- Pasadena (21122): 692
- Riva (21140): 21
- Severn (21144): 511
- Severna Park (21146): 307
- Shady Side (20764): 34
- Tracys Landing (20779): 9
- West River (20778): 23