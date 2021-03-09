Anne Arundel to begin vaccinating phase 1C group, starting with residents 65 and over, beginning Monday

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Anne Arundel County residents over the age of 65 starting on Monday as the county begins vaccinating portions of the phase 1C population, health officials said Tuesday.
The Department of Health will begin offering vaccines to other groups in the 1C tier as more vaccines become available, spokesperson Elin Jones said in a release.
The 1C phase also includes immunocompromised individuals receiving hospital-based treatment with certain conditions; frontline essential workers; workers in the food and agricultural industry; U.S. Postal Service workers; veterinary employees; manufacturing employees; grocery store workers; public transit workers; clergy and support staff.
Phase 1C also includes health care workers who were ineligible in earlier phases, including those who work in lab services, public health and vaccine manufacturing.
The vaccines are free, and residents won’t be asked to provide any personal financial information or a Social Security Number.
To make an appointment, residents need to pre-register at https://aacounty.org/covidvax, and they will be contacted when appointments become available. Residents can also call 410-222-7256 to preregister and to make an appointment.
Links from the health department to schedule vaccine appointments are single-use only and cannot be shared.
