Dec. 13: Anne Arundel County adds 285 coronavirus cases and one new death

Anne Arundel County confirmed 285 new coronavirus cases and one new death Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 2,638 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 20,171 confirmed cases and 298 deaths. Another 13 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 234,647 confirmed cases and 4,954 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 5,021,377 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 51,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 7.41%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 6.66%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 7.98%.
Statewide, 1,670 people are currently hospitalized with 424 patients in the ICU and 1,255 patients in acute care.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
Anne Arundel County does not offer a breakdown of cases by ZIP code over the weekend.