Coronavirus unemployment records continue: Anne Arundel reaches 8,900 claims. COVID-19 cases rise to 206 with 2,331 in Maryland.

Unemployment claims in the county nearly doubled in the past week alone with 8,983 people filing for unemployment benefits as the county also experiences its largest jump in novel coronavirus cases.
Maryland’s rate also grew twice in size to about 84,000 claims from 42,000 claims filed last week.
The new numbers were released as confirmed cases in Maryland continued to rise. On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 2,331 cases with 206 in Anne Arundel County, 473 in Prince George’s County and eight in Queen Anne’s County. At least 36 people have died, including three in Anne Arundel.
The shocking swell in claims once again demonstrates the coronavirus pandemic’s destructive impact on an economy it braked to a halt. More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment over the past week, a new record for the most unemployment claims ever filed that was set just last week.
The county’s unemployment claim jumps looked like this:
- March 7: 146
- March 14: 279
- March 21: 4,517
- March 28: 8,983
Applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also increased last month. County officials reported 939 applications in February, and 2,419 in March.
“These numbers tell a story no one should ignore,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Hard-working people in our county will need help.”
Pittman said he’s committed to using all the tools possible to address the unmet needs of vulnerable residents, and shared.
His senior adviser, Chris Trumbauer, shared the state’s county breakdown of unemployment numbers and said, “Spoiler alert: Next week will be worse.”
Here is the breakdown of unemployment insurance claims by county: https://t.co/TqYCdW2wIy pic.twitter.com/llRkUir4G0— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 2, 2020