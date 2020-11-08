Anne Arundel health officials urge caution during winter months as COVID-19 cases spike

“I do have concerns about the local economy," Ferguson said. “Certainly, this is something that the City of Annapolis has hosted us for hundreds of years, and it’s a part of the DNA of Annapolis. Unfortunately, this is what we’re seeing for a lot of retail establishments and hospitality establishments. We’re going to have to work through this, but we will do whatever we can to limit any risk to Annapolis itself by the transmission of people back and forth."