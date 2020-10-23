Oct. 23: Anne Arundel County adds 54 coronavirus cases and one death

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and one new death Friday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 712 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths.
Numbers released Friday morning show the county has reached 11,568 confirmed cases and 255 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 138,691 confirmed cases and 3,932 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,201,774 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 32,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 2.65%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.96% as of Thursday.
Statewide, 458 people are currently hospitalized with 122 patients in the ICU and 336 patients in acute care.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 851 (958)
- Annapolis (21403): 891 (945)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 304 (332)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 320 (395)
- Brooklyn (21225): 288 (814)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 31 (34)
- Crofton (21114): 355 (420)
- Crownsville (21032): 111 (153)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 53 (119)
- Davidsonville (21035): 83 (89)
- Deale (20751): 34 (34)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (93)
- Edgewater (21037): 312 (393)
- Fort Meade (20755): (66)
- Friendship (20758): 8 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 166 (225)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 715 (809)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,215 (1291)
- Hanover (21076): 347 (426)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 33(34)
- Jessup (20794): 55 (780)
- Laurel (20724): 551 (575)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 170 (202)
- Lothian (20711): 167 (168)
- Millersville (21108): 254 (265)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (48)
- Odenton (21113): 550 (570)
- Owings (20736): 0 (109)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,070 (1101)
- Riva (21140): 31 (35)
- Severn (21144): 682 (704)
- Severna Park (21146): 380 (442)
- Shady Side (20764): 46 (48)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)