‘We are at war with this virus’: Anne Arundel sets coronavirus social gathering limits, reduces restaurant capacity and cancels rec league sports

These restrictions are going to disrupt some businesses that can’t maintain profitability with 25% capacity, Pittman said, but the rising coronavirus case numbers require action. He said he is trying to make decisions that won’t lead to people losing jobs, but saving lives is the priority. Anne Arundel County joins other populated areas of Maryland with stricter restrictions than those imposed by the state. Baltimore City has announced a movement back to Phase 1 and Prince George’s County is planning an announcement Thursday.