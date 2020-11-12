‘We are at war with this virus’: Anne Arundel sets coronavirus social gathering limits, reduces restaurant capacity and cancels rec league sports

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday new social gathering limits, reductions on bars and restaurant capacity and the cancellation of recreation and park youth sports as coronavirus cases surge.
These restrictions have been staggered. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., social gatherings in Anne Arundel County will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants will be scaled back to 25% capacity starting 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, though Pittman encouraged all residents to pursue take-out and “tip generously."
And starting Monday, county Recreation and Parks sports will be canceled. Pittman said the decision is disappointing, but the risks of families inside gymnasiums were too great. This will have the greatest impact on Winter sports, like basketball, as Fall sports are winding down, he said.
These restrictions will be enforced, Pittman said.
Social gatherings include, but aren’t limited to, parties, cookouts, concerts or performances, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business, according to county guidelines.
“We really are in a war with this virus and we have done well. We have won some battles,” Pittman said. “We cannot afford to desert in the middle of this as we’re nearing the end of this, we believe. So stick with us, please.”
These restrictions are going to disrupt some businesses that can’t maintain profitability with 25% capacity, Pittman said, but the rising coronavirus case numbers require action. He said he is trying to make decisions that won’t lead to people losing jobs, but saving lives is the priority. Anne Arundel County joins other populated areas of Maryland with stricter restrictions than those imposed by the state. Baltimore City has announced a movement back to Phase 1 and Prince George’s County is planning an announcement Thursday.
“We’re doing this because our contact tracing in Arundel County and across the state show very clearly that social gatherings are spreaders,” Pittman said. “And unlike businesses where we have somebody in charge who can implement best practices and enforce them. We don’t have that in social gatherings. ... People need to step up.”
The social gathering limits do not cover churches or other religious gatherings, said Chris Trumbauer, county spokesperson. Such gatherings are limited to 50% capacity and attendees must wear masks and social distance. But if trends continue further action could be taken, Trumbauer said.
County officials notably didn’t take any action on retail or other businesses that don’t fall under bars and restaurants. Pittman said bars and restaurants require people to remove masks to eat and drink, so they pose a greater risk. Changes to retail and other businesses may occur if infections continue to rise.
“We know that you can’t wear the damn mask when you’re eating. You can’t wear the damn mask when you’re drinking. So we’re in our restaurants in our bars without our damn masks,” Pittman said, alluding to a plea made by Gov. Larry Hogan to Marylanders last week.
Social gatherings in the county had previously been capped at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Pittman announced the new restrictions after several days of rising coronavirus cases and increased rate of spread.
Pittman’s announcement Thursday came after Hogan increased state restrictions. Maryland, like many other states across the country, is weathering rising infection rates and hospital counts. The U.S. passed 140,000 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday and continues to break daily records.
Hogan announced Tuesday that bar and restaurant capacity in Maryland would be reduced from 75% to 50%, and strongly advised against indoor gatherings of 25 or more. He also recommended against traveling to states with worsening case rates.
But Pittman thought Hogan’s restrictions didn’t go far enough to curtail the coronavirus' spread, Pittman said. The Democratic county executive has been more conservative in his reopening plans — much like Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City — to limit the virus' spread in Anne Arundel.
Pittman and the county leaders of the more populated counties have asked the governor to take a more regional approach.
Now the numbers are rising that previous measures were no longer working, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County health officer. And the county is in a different place with these increased infections as hospitals are continuing to do non-coronavirus related surgeries. This makes it harder to scale up capacity as more people get sick and need aggressive treatment, Kalyanaraman said.
The health officer strongly encouraged everyone to limit their activity to reduce the rate of spread. Wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance and stop engaging in high-risk activities such as gatherings, house parties and restaurant visits.
“We crushed the curve once, and we will do it again,” Kalyanaraman said.
Anne Arundel County has maintained more than 100 cases a day for about a week and has broken daily infection and case rate records set back in the early months of the pandemic.
Another 100 Anne Arundel residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 13,595. Two new deaths were reported; 274 county residents have now died from the virus.
Pittman mourned those who have died from the virus since March saying, “We don’t hear the names of the people who die of COVID as often as we should. They often die alone in hospitals, away from their families.”
The county’s average case rate continued to surge upwards reaching 23.55 per 100,000. Maryland’s case rate is 22.82 per 100,000.
Maryland added 1,477 new cases in the last 24 hours; 159,900 Marylanders have now tested positive for the virus. In all, 4,112 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide after 12 new fatalities were reported Thursday.
With the Thanksgiving holiday just two weeks away, Pittman encouraged families to utilize video communication platforms like Zoom rather than getting together or quarantine and get tested before seeing each other.
“If they can eat outdoors, let’s hope for a warm day,” he said.
This story will be updated.