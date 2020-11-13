Anne Arundel restaurants brace for layoffs, reductions ahead of tightened coronavirus restrictions

Joe McGovern hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep in six months, or at least that what it feels like.
McGovern, the owner of Stan & Joe’s Saloon in Annapolis, has seen half his business wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic and was expecting more to disappear during the winter months as heating costs go up at the pub that has been a mainstay along West Street for nearly 15 years.
Then Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday that restaurants and bars' maximum capacity would be capped at 25% starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 20, in response to a surge in coronavirus case numbers in the county.
Now, restaurants and bars are bracing for potential layoffs and other cost-saving measures to survive under the tightened restrictions. McGovern isn’t sure his business will survive.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s devastating. It’s frustrating,” he said. “Having said all of that, people are dying.”
Pittman acknowledged that the new restrictions — which also included a cap on social gatherings and cancellation of rec sports — will disrupt businesses that can’t maintain profitability, but said the rising coronavirus case numbers require action. Some have been critical of the varied approach by state and local leaders during the pandemic with county rules at times going further than those imposed at the state level.
“You know, everyone wants to bash Pittman, but it’s not Pittman that’s killing us, it’s the pandemic," McGovern said.
Restauranteur James King, president and CEO of Titan Hospitality Group in Crofton, has begun meeting with his accounting team to figure out how to respond to the reduced capacity restrictions.
The owner of Black Wall Hitch in Annapolis and Blackwall Barn in Gambrills, he just opened a new restaurant called Smashing Grapes. A second location for that brand is preparing to open in Gambrills.
Cuts will have to be made to restaurant staff as soon as this week, he said.
“Our industry has been through so much over the last six months, and I think a lot of us felt like we were finally starting to figure out a business model to not be profitable but just be alive, to survive," King said. "We worked so hard to retain our employees and rehire them. And now the first conversation is how many layoffs we have to have now and what cutbacks do we have to make?”
Caliente Grill, a Latin American restaurant in Annapolis, will likely have to cut back on hours and reduce menu items due to the restrictions, said owner Roxana Rodriguez. Rodriguez said she was able to avoid cutting staff during the early months of the pandemic.
She’s not so sure this time.
“I was hoping we could recover and end the year in a better position,” she said. “But it’s going to get worse before it can get better.”
The new restrictions come as the county has averaged about 130 new coronavirus cases per day in the last week, with COVID-19-related hospitalizations also on the rise. The measure put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, which included limiting bars and restaurants to half capacity, just wasn’t enough, Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Thursday.
“Now we’ve reached a crisis point," he said. "The warning signs were flashing yellow. Now they’re red.”
Dick Franyo, owner of Boatyard Bar and Grill in Annapolis, said while he understands the seriousness of the rise in cases, he would have preferred Pittman to impose stricter social distancing rules rather than reduce the seating capacity.
“At least make it clear and then enforce it,” Franyo said, whose restaurant is one of many Annapolis businesses to erect tents with heaters in preparation for winter. “I don’t think it’s a lot of COVID going on between tables.”
Restaurant owners also chaffed at their businesses being coupled with bars, some of which have been cited by the county health department for not following mask and social-distancing guidelines.
“I certainly understand for health concerns you don’t want people standing in crowded bars next to each other without masks. That’s crazy,” King said. “But, restaurants and bars are two totally different things, and if that’s your concern, close bars. Tell me — my restaurant — I’ve got to shut my bar down and not put a bartender back there or not serve, I get that.”
Last month, 21 bars or restaurants in the county were cited for a mask, social distancing or signage violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Health Department.
Rodriguez agreed that bars were more to blame for violating restrictions than restaurants.
“We’re full-service restaurants, and we get punished like bars that don’t serve any food,” she said. “I think that we have done a lot to stay afloat, to clean, to follow the guidelines recommended. But it feels like in other places, like bars, there’s no control.”
McGovern said he was thankful for a “very decent landlord” in recent months.