Family mourns loved one’s death in Anne Arundel nursing home as coronavirus cases in such facilities reach 506

From being a store security guard to becoming the first woman deputy sheriff in Prince George’s County, Antoinette (Annette) Josephine Meyer was a trailblazer.
She died April 13 at the age of 95 at the Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crownsville after suffering symptoms of the coronavirus, family members said.
Anne Arundel County nursing homes have a total of 74 resident deaths and 506 confirmed cases between residents and staff, state data showed Wednesday. Statewide nursing homes have 793 resident deaths and 11 staff deaths with a total of 4,342 resident confirmed cases and 1,926 staff confirmed cases. Residents of nursing homes make up about 60% of coronavirus cases in the state.
Meyer spent 37 years as a deputy sheriff and retired in 2000 at the age of 74.
Meyer had Alzheimer’s and mild asthma, but her daughter, Marianne Poe, said nursing staff told her that her mother showed symptoms of coronavirus and Meyer died within 12 hours of developing a high fever and trouble breathing. Poe said her mother’s death certificate lists acute respiratory failure due to probable COVID-19.
Meyer had been in the nursing home in Crownsville for about 10 years, and Poe said she visited her every day.
On Sunday, April 12, Poe said nursing home staff reported her mother was fine. The next morning, she got a call saying her mother showed symptoms of COVID-19. She died the next day.
Before she died, Poe was able to spend five minutes with her mother, whose breathing was labored. They had previously talked about end-of-life measures, and had decided it was unlikely she would survive a trip to a hospital and a ventilator.
“(The nursing home) never tested her, they was supposed to test her she had all the symptoms,” Poe said. “It was like a war zone when I went into the center.”
Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has recorded 24 staff cases and 28 resident cases of the new coronavirus. The center also has had six resident deaths. Meyer is not included in those six residents since her death was ruled probable and she hadn’t gotten tested before her death.
Fairfield had the fifth most positive cases in a county nursing homes and fifth most coronavirus deaths in a county nursing home at six.
In all, Anne Arundel recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and one new resident death Wednesday, while Maryland added 1,046 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 2,085 confirmed cases, with 99 deaths. Another nine, officials suspect died from the virus but a lab test was never performed.
Statewide, 28,163 cases have been confirmed. The confirmed death count is 1,290, which was an additional 74 from Tuesday to Wednesday. There were also 99 probable deaths, that officials say were people who probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed, such as in Meyer’s case.
After the state reported a peak of 1,693 hospitalizations Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized Wednesday was 14 more than the day before, which brings the total to 1,707. Officials have said that number decreasing is key to eventually rolling back of social distancing measures.
Congregate, correctional and detention facilities
The state continued to update the number of confirmed cases in congregate housing facilities Wednesday. FutureCare Chesapeake in Arnold has the worst outbreak with 46 staff cases and 73 resident cases, of whom 18 have died.
The state data shows 17 facilities in the county with at least one confirmed case and 11 with at least one death. Other concentrations of congregate facility cases reported by the state include:
- Arbor Terrace Waugh Chapel: staff cases, 2, staff deaths, 0; resident cases, 3, resident deaths, 1.
- Atria Manresa: 2, 0; 10, 2.
- Baywoods of Annapolis: 4, 0; 2, 0.
- Brightview Senior Living: 1, 0; 0, 0.
- Crofton Care and Rehabilitation: 7, 0; 43, 9.
- Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 24, 0; 28, 6.
- FutureCare Chesapeake: 46, 0; 73, 18.
- Genesis Severna Park: 1, 0; 3, 0.
- Genesis Waugh Chapel: 16, 0; 41, 6.
- Ginger Cove: 22, 0; 7, 0.
- Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center: 7, 0; 26, 9.
- Inspiration Memory Care Linthicum: 7, 0; 22, 6.
- Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center: 6, 0; 10, 3.
- North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center: 17, 0; 12, 4.
- South River Healthcare Center: 12, 0; 57, 10.
- Spa Creek Center: 0, 0; 1, 0.
- Sunrise of Severna Park: 0, 0; 2, 1.
There are 191 confirmed cases — 136 staff members and 55 inmates — at correctional and detention facilities in the county, nearly all of which are located in Jessup, including the Maryland Correctional Institution, Jessup Correctional Institution, Maryland Correctional Institution for Women and the Patuxent Institution.
Jessup Correctional Institution, which includes the Baltimore Pretrial Complex, has the largest outbreak where 43 staff members and 18 inmates have tested positive. Two inmates have died.
Other facilities include:
- Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 23 staff, 7 inmates
- Maryland Correctional Institution: 14 staff, 2 inmates
- Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 28 staff, 13 inmates
- Patuxent Institution (includes the Correctional Mental Health Center): 27 staff, 15 inmates
One staff member at Ordnance Road Detention Center in Glen Burnie has tested positive.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Wednesday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 170 (204)
- Annapolis (21403): 195 (181)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 33 (39)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 44 (113)
- Brooklyn (21225): 48 (148)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 7 (N/A)
- Crofton (21114): 52 (81)
- Crownsville (21032): 20 (42)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 10 (20)
- Davidsonville (21035): 7 (N/A)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (15)
- Edgewater (21037): 46 (72)
- Fort Meade (20755): (10)
- Friendship (20758): 1 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 34 (72)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 113 (127)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 202 (207)
- Hanover (21076): 57 (71)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 2 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 17 (130)
- Laurel (20724): 129 (147)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 21 (46)
- Lothian (20711): 19 (17)
- Millersville (21108): 44 (51)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (10)
- Odenton (21113): 54 (62)
- Owings (20736): 0 (16)
- Pasadena (21122): 130 (135)
- Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 100 (107)
- Severna Park (21146): 50 (63)
- Shady Side (20764): 15 (16)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 4 (N/A)